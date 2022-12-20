© 2022 90.5 WESA
Identity & Community

A farm offers food, classes and a place to 'just be' in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood

90.5 WESA | By Terina J. Hicks | Soul Pitt Media & The Allegheny Front
Published December 20, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST
Black Farmers 4a.png
Kara Holsopple
/
The Allegheny Front
Tacumba Turner is the program manager of Oasis Farm & Fishery.

Despite the huge mural on the side of an adjacent house depicting a woman with green skin and hair, who looks out over the veggies, flowers, and solar array — many people driving by don’t even notice Oasis Farm & Fishery in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

For the series, “Sowing Soil with Soul” with Soul Pitt Media, Terina J Hicks visited its corner lot to see what’s growing there. She spoke with Tacumba Turner, the program manager at the farm.

Tacumba Turner: My full name is Ahmed Tacumba Turner Junior. I go by to Tacumba. I’ve been working here for 3 years.

The Oasis Farm & Fishery is a branch of the tree that is the Bible Center Church which has been around since 1956. So the initial pastor actually bought a lot of land that we’re now working on. In about 2010, I want to say, the Oasis Project was created, which is the nonprofit arm of the church, and shortly after that, this space began. [It was] revitalized from a vacant lot, initially like an outdoor classroom space, which you see here. And that was done through a collaboration with G-tech, now Grounded Strategies.

Black Farmers 4b.png
Kara Holsopple
/
The Allegheny Front
A mural marks the border at the Oasis Farm & Fishery lot. There are no fences.

Then shortly after that, Pitt’s Katz Business School – We’re able to grant us a large sum of money to be able to put in a solar array and a bio shelter, which is a Chinese-style greenhouse.

And shortly after that, the decision was made to do aquaponics. So we have our catfish and a few varieties of basil. There’s some lettuce that we recently started.

Read more from our partners, The Allegheny Front.

This is the third installment of our four-part series, “Sowing Soil with Soul,” featuring Black urban farmers who grow food to sustain their communities.

Soul Pitt Media is an award-winning multi-media entity that serves the African-American population in Western Pennsylvania and surrounding communities. 

Funding for the series comes from the Pittsburgh Media Partnership.

Tags
Identity & Community Top Story
Terina J. Hicks | Soul Pitt Media & The Allegheny Front
