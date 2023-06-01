City to open cooling centers as Pittsburgh temperatures reach 90s

Temperatures are forecasted in the 90s this week, and Pittsburghers are preparing for a heatwave. Though city officials have not yet announced when pools will open for the season, they are opening cooling centers across the city.

The cooling centers are typically activated when forecasted temperatures are around or above 90 degrees.

Six cooling centers will be open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:



Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center at 1555 Broadway Avenue

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center at 3515 McClure Avenue

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center at 745 Greenfield Avenue

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center at 7321 Frankstown Road

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center at 720 Sherwood Avenue

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center at 12th & Bingham Streets

10 CitiParks recreation centers will also be open with varying hours:

Ammon at 2217 Bedford Avenue, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arlington at 2201 Salisbury Street, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brookline at 1400 Oakridge Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jefferson at 605 Redknap Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Magee at 745 Greenfield Avenue, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ormsby at 79 S. 22nd Street, 12 PM to 8 p.m.

Paulson at 1201 Paulson Avenue, 12 PM to 8 p.m.

Phillips at 201 Parkfield Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrington at 329 Warrington Avenue, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

West Penn at 450 30th Street, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Everyone, but especially older adults and those more vulnerable to heat, are encouraged to drink lots of water, take frequent breaks if working outside, and find a place indoors where they can get cool.