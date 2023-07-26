Pittsburgh to open cooling centers as temperatures soar

With temperatures expected to peak in the 90s this week, city officials are opening cooling centers across the city.

Six community centers across Pittsburgh will be open as cooling centers Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:



Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center at 1555 Broadway Avenue

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center at 3515 McClure Avenue

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center at 745 Greenfield Avenue

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center at 7321 Frankstown Road

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center at 720 Sherwood Avenue

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center at 12th & Bingham Streets

Six CitiParks recreation centers will also be open with varying hours:

Ammon at 2217 Bedford Avenue, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Brookline at 1400 Oakridge Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jefferson at 605 Redknap Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Magee at 745 Greenfield Avenue, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Paulson at 1201 Paulson Avenue, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phillips at 201 Parkfield Street, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The cooling centers are typically activated when forecasted highs are above 90 degrees.

Everyone, but especially older adults and those more vulnerable to heat, are encouraged to drink lots of water, take frequent breaks if working outside, and find a place indoors where they can get cool.