Gainey launches new Months of Peace and Nonviolence initiative to promote local community building

Mayor Ed Gainey has launched a new initiative under his Pittsburgh Plan for Peace program — a public health initiative he introduced last year that built on existing efforts to address violence around the region. The Months of Peace and Nonviolence initiative stretches from August through the first week of October, engaging with local businesses to promote a culture of peace and resolution.

The Pittsburgh Plan for Peace initially focused on law enforcement adjustments and initiatives. In a press release, the mayor's office says they've seen "early signs of success," citing a 24% decrease in homicides and a 13% decrease in non-fatal shootings in 2023.

The Months of Peace and Nonviolence initiative shifts the focus from law enforcement initiatives to include organizations that are hosting events in support of a peaceful community. The events will receive shout outs and additional promotion on the Months of Peace and Nonviolence engage page.

Olga George, the mayor’s press secretary, said the administration’s goal is to support community-led efforts that encourage community building.

“We are allowing the people to dictate what is happening in their space,” George said. “What we're doing is to make sure that this city at large is aware of what's taking place, that residents from every neighborhood can participate and maybe even get a hint of what might work in their community as well.”

Events include:

