Gainey launches new Months of Peace and Nonviolence initiative to promote local community building

90.5 WESA | By Shreya Singh
Published August 15, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
The Downtown Pittsburgh skyline and the Ohio, Allegheny and Monongahela rivers viewed from the West End overlook on a sunny day.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Mayor Ed Gainey has launched a new initiative under his Pittsburgh Plan for Peace program — a public health initiative he introduced last year that built on existing efforts to address violence around the region. The Months of Peace and Nonviolence initiative stretches from August through the first week of October, engaging with local businesses to promote a culture of peace and resolution.

The Pittsburgh Plan for Peace initially focused on law enforcement adjustments and initiatives. In a press release, the mayor's office says they've seen "early signs of success," citing a 24% decrease in homicides and a 13% decrease in non-fatal shootings in 2023.

The Months of Peace and Nonviolence initiative shifts the focus from law enforcement initiatives to include organizations that are hosting events in support of a peaceful community. The events will receive shout outs and additional promotion on the Months of Peace and Nonviolence engage page.

Olga George, the mayor’s press secretary, said the administration’s goal is to support community-led efforts that encourage community building.

“We are allowing the people to dictate what is happening in their space,” George said. “What we're doing is to make sure that this city at large is aware of what's taking place, that residents from every neighborhood can participate and maybe even get a hint of what might work in their community as well.”

Events include:

Shreya Singh
Shreya is a rising junior at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in economics and sociology with a creative writing minor. She's had multiple articles published as a senior staff writer for Pitt's student-run news outlet, The Pitt News. In her free time, she enjoys reading and going on long walks.
