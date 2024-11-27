Here's what to do in Pittsburgh over the Thanksgiving holiday

If you’re looking for somewhere to spend Thanksgiving or just want a hot meal this Thursday, there are several options in and around Pittsburgh. The city’s also packed with post-Turkey Day festivities. From Santa to sound baths, check out WESA’s guide below for things to do this holiday weekend.



Thursday, Nov. 28

34th Annual YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot



When: Nov. 28; 7:30 a.m. (5 mile start time), 9 a.m. (5K start time), 9:30 a.m. (1 mile start time)

Nov. 28; 7:30 a.m. (5 mile start time), 9 a.m. (5K start time), 9:30 a.m. (1 mile start time) Where : PNC Park on West General Robinson St.

: PNC Park on West General Robinson St. Cost (proceeds support YMCA food pantry programs and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank) :

1 Mile Family Fun Run - $24.99 (19+), $12.49 (5-18), Free for children 4 and under 5K Run/Walk - $54.99 (19+), $27.49 (5-18), Free for children 4 and under 5 Mile Run - $64.99 (19+), $32.49 (5-18) Double Gobble (5K + 5 mile) - $119.99 (19+), $59.99 (5-18)

(proceeds support YMCA food pantry programs and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank)

Thanksgiving Dinner at the Hard Rock Cafe



When: Nov. 28, 12-9 p.m.

Nov. 28, 12-9 p.m. Where : 230 W Station Square Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15219

: 230 W Station Square Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Cost: Adult Thanksgiving dinner - $30.99; Kids Thanksgiving Dinner (12 and under) - $12.95 (beverages and dessert not included)

Thanksgiving Dinner at The Promise Center of Homewood



When: Nov. 28, 1 - 5:30 p.m., doors at 12:45 p.m.

Nov. 28, 1 - 5:30 p.m., doors at 12:45 p.m. Where: 7825 Hamilton Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15208

7825 Hamilton Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15208 Cost: Free

Thanksgiving Day Open House and Dinner at Saint Peter and Saint Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church



When: Nov. 28; 12 p.m. - Moleben church service, 12:30-4:30 p.m. - Buffet sit down or takeout dinners (delivery to greater Carnegie area only; order by 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27)

Nov. 28; 12 p.m. - Moleben church service, 12:30-4:30 p.m. - Buffet sit down or takeout dinners (delivery to greater Carnegie area only; order by 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27) Where : 220 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie, PA 15106

: 220 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie, PA 15106 Cost: Free

If you need a Thanksgiving meal, you can also call 211, text your zip code to 898-211, or go to pa211sw.org.

Interested in volunteering? Check out Thanksgiving at Light of Life.



Friday, Nov. 29

Santa at the Heinz History Center



When: Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Where : 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

: 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Cost: Adults (18-64) - $20; Senior Citizens (65+) - $18; Free for children under 17

Dazzling Nights holiday light experience at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden



When: Nov. 29 - Dec. 31

Nov. 29 - Dec. 31 Where : 799 Pinkerton Run Road, Oakdale PA, 15071

: 799 Pinkerton Run Road, Oakdale PA, 15071 Cost: Adult (12+) - $26.50; Child (3-11) $24.50; Free for children under 3

Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1

Small Business Saturday in Millvale



When: Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Where: 216 North Ave., Millvale, PA 15209

“Post-Feast Peace - A Sound Journey” immersive sound bath



When: Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m.

Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m. Where: Steel Goat Marketplace, 200 Jefferson Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235

Steel Goat Marketplace, 200 Jefferson Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235 Cost: $22

“Nick’s Fat City Reunion” Concert - The Clarks and special guests



When: Nov 30, 4 p.m.

Nov 30, 4 p.m. Where: Stage AE, 400 N Shore Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Stage AE, 400 N Shore Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Cost: $32.00 - $65.00 (a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank)

$32.00 - $65.00 (a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank) Plus: Check out the great preview WESA's Jeremy Scott did about the concert!

Holiday Markets at The Terminal and 96.1 KISS Stuff-A-Bus Toy Drive



When: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2-6 p.m.

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2-6 p.m. Where: Strip District Terminal, 2101 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Strip District Terminal, 2101 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Cost: Free

“Festive Families” holiday concert



When: Dec. 1, 2-3 p.m.

Dec. 1, 2-3 p.m. Where: Temple Emanuel of South Hills, 1250 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243

Temple Emanuel of South Hills, 1250 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Cost: Free

Ongoing

People’s Gas Holiday Market

