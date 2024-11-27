Here's what to do in Pittsburgh over the Thanksgiving holiday
If you’re looking for somewhere to spend Thanksgiving or just want a hot meal this Thursday, there are several options in and around Pittsburgh. The city’s also packed with post-Turkey Day festivities. From Santa to sound baths, check out WESA’s guide below for things to do this holiday weekend.
Thursday, Nov. 28
34th Annual YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot
- When: Nov. 28; 7:30 a.m. (5 mile start time), 9 a.m. (5K start time), 9:30 a.m. (1 mile start time)
- Where: PNC Park on West General Robinson St.
- Cost (proceeds support YMCA food pantry programs and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank):
- 1 Mile Family Fun Run - $24.99 (19+), $12.49 (5-18), Free for children 4 and under
- 5K Run/Walk - $54.99 (19+), $27.49 (5-18), Free for children 4 and under
- 5 Mile Run - $64.99 (19+), $32.49 (5-18)
- Double Gobble (5K + 5 mile) - $119.99 (19+), $59.99 (5-18)
Thanksgiving Dinner at the Hard Rock Cafe
- When: Nov. 28, 12-9 p.m.
- Where: 230 W Station Square Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15219
- Cost: Adult Thanksgiving dinner - $30.99; Kids Thanksgiving Dinner (12 and under) - $12.95 (beverages and dessert not included)
Thanksgiving Dinner at The Promise Center of Homewood
- When: Nov. 28, 1 - 5:30 p.m., doors at 12:45 p.m.
- Where: 7825 Hamilton Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- Cost: Free
Thanksgiving Day Open House and Dinner at Saint Peter and Saint Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church
- When: Nov. 28; 12 p.m. - Moleben church service, 12:30-4:30 p.m. - Buffet sit down or takeout dinners (delivery to greater Carnegie area only; order by 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27)
- Where: 220 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie, PA 15106
- Cost: Free
If you need a Thanksgiving meal, you can also call 211, text your zip code to 898-211, or go to pa211sw.org.
Interested in volunteering? Check out Thanksgiving at Light of Life.
Friday, Nov. 29
Santa at the Heinz History Center
- When: Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Where: 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- Cost: Adults (18-64) - $20; Senior Citizens (65+) - $18; Free for children under 17
Dazzling Nights holiday light experience at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
- When: Nov. 29 - Dec. 31
- Where: 799 Pinkerton Run Road, Oakdale PA, 15071
- Cost: Adult (12+) - $26.50; Child (3-11) $24.50; Free for children under 3
Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1
Small Business Saturday in Millvale
- When: Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Where: 216 North Ave., Millvale, PA 15209
“Post-Feast Peace - A Sound Journey” immersive sound bath
- When: Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m.
- Where: Steel Goat Marketplace, 200 Jefferson Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235
- Cost: $22
“Nick’s Fat City Reunion” Concert - The Clarks and special guests
- When: Nov 30, 4 p.m.
- Where: Stage AE, 400 N Shore Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- Cost: $32.00 - $65.00 (a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank)
- Plus: Check out the great preview WESA's Jeremy Scott did about the concert!
Holiday Markets at The Terminal and 96.1 KISS Stuff-A-Bus Toy Drive
- When: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2-6 p.m.
- Where: Strip District Terminal, 2101 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- Cost: Free
“Festive Families” holiday concert
- When: Dec. 1, 2-3 p.m.
- Where: Temple Emanuel of South Hills, 1250 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243
- Cost: Free
Ongoing
- When: Nov. 22-Dec. 24
- 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday
- 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- Where: 28 Market Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15222