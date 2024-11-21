First snow of the year expected for Pittsburgh area today

The National Weather Service is warning residents of hazardous weather starting today and continuing through tomorrow.

The cold front that blew in last night has set the stage for the season's first snow showers, which are expected to begin this morning.

The ground will likely be too warm for it to stick to the roads, though it may begin to accumulate in the Laurel Highlands and West Virginia.

Incoming colder air from the west, with a large disturbance, will increase of snow chances early this morning. Challenging road conditions throughout the day will likely be within the Laurel Highlands and the higher terrain of West Virginia. Please drive with caution! pic.twitter.com/540k7puWpi — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 21, 2024

National Weather Service meteorologist Shannon Hefferen says snow is likely to continue throughout the day and overnight, and urges caution for drivers tomorrow, especially between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

"The morning commute could be impactful for drivers especially since its the first snow," Hefferen said. "There could be some light accumulation on the road and even a light accumulation can create hazardous travel."

Snow will likely turn to rain as Friday progresses and temperatures by Saturday are expected to be in the 40s.