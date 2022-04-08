U.K. sanctions the daughters of Putin and foreign minister Lavrov

The United Kingdom is following in the United States' footsteps by introducing new sanctions on the two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.K. officials are enacting an asset ban and travel freeze on Putin's daughters as well as the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov — exactly two weeks after placing similar sanctions on Lavrov's stepdaughter. They say the new sanctions target their "lavish lifestyles."

"By freezing the assets and limiting the travel of Putin's allies, the UK Government is sealing off reservoirs of cash funding the conflict, while also making sure those who have benefited from Putin's rule feel the consequences," officials said in a statement Friday.

The move comes as Western countries step up sanctions against Russia in response to reports of its forces committing alleged war crimes in Bucha and other parts of Ukraine. Citing a new analysis, officials said that the sanctions placed on Russia in the weeks since its invasion have frozen a majority of its foreign currency reserves, triggered rapid inflation and set it on track for a significant recession.

"Our unprecedented package of sanctions is hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale Russia hasn't seen since the fall of the Soviet Union," said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

But she said more needs to be done to hold Russia accountable and shrink Putin's war chest, adding that the U.K. is working with partners through the G-7 to end the use of Russian energy.

Officials said last month that the U.K. will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022.

This story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

