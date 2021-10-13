Ramesh Santanam | Associated Press
The federal judge in the capital murder case against Robert Bowers for the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is telling lawyers she wants a list of pretrial motions and plans to reassess the status of the long delayed case in January.
Pittsburgh police officers say the man accused of killing 11 people in a synagogue shooting three years ago made several references to killing Jews. Officer Stephen Mescan was among the first law enforcement members to get inside the synagogue.