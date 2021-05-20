Survey: Pennsylvanians Are Warming Up To Elected Leaders As Pandemic Restrictions Lift

Some southwestern Pennsylvanians say they have more faith in elected officials now than they did a month ago. According to a recent 90.5 WESA/Campos poll, results showed increases in respondents’ perceived effectiveness of institutions and leaders, including President Joe Biden and U.S. Congress.

Thirty-three percent of people said Congress was effective, up from 19% in earlier surveys. Confidence in the federal government’s ability to provide support through the end of the pandemic nearly doubled from 20% to 38%.

The results also showed increased approval for public health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and county government officials, including the health department.

Gov. Tom Wolf was only seen as slightly more effective, up from 43% in earlier surveys to 47%.

The results were a part of a greater “thawing” trend observed in the region. More people said they are now more hopeful and have more optimism about the direction of the pandemic.

The poll was conducted in April and May and included more than 700 respondents from Allegheny and other counties in the southwestern Pennsylvania region.

The 90.5 WESA/Campos COVID Insights Study examined the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the greater Pittsburgh region, and was funded by a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. It included residents of Allegheny, Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene counties.

