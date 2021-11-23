© 2021 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government

Allegheny County certifies 2021 election results

90.5 WESA | By Lucy Perkins
Published November 23, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST
The Allegheny County Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the Nov. 2 general election in its meeting Monday.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald applauded the efficient and accurate work of the elections division.

Fitzgerald said it’s clear that election workers have adapted well to the 2019 election changes that expanded mail-in voting.

“You guys are doing a great [job]. We’re getting a system down,” he said.

Republican County Councilor Sam DeMarco, who also sits on the board, also applauded the county’s election team.

“They really have it down pat,” said DeMarco. “Allegheny County did a great job, and I got this feedback from folks throughout the state. On election night, we were able to post all the mail-in and absentee ballots.”

But DeMarco said state lawmakers in Harrisburg need to give more support to counties ahead of midterm elections next year when turnout will be higher.

“I urge our folks at the state level to come to some sort of agreement to allow people to vote easily, provide the election integrity of the election process they want, but to give us tools,” DeMarco said.

Specifically, election divisions need to be able to start scanning mail ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day — the current requirement — if they want to be able to post results quickly, he said.

“This is difficult for us to handle if we can’t open them until 7 a.m. on Election Day, so our friends need to come to the table," he said.

Voter turnout was 33.29%, with more than 300,000 ballots cast, according to county data. Absentee and mail-in ballots accounted for roughly one-third of all votes.

Lucy Perkins
Lucy Perkins is an editor and also reports on federal government and elections for the Government and Accountability team. Before joining the WESA newsroom, she was an NPR producer in Washington, D.C., working on news programs like All Things Considered and Weekend Edition. You can reach her at lperkins@wesa.fm.
