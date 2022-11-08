Shapiro and Mastriano offer sharply diverging policies in Pa. governor race

Pundits have identified Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race as the closest thing this cycle may have to a sure thing. By almost every measurable standard – polling data, fundraising, endorsements – the Democratic Attorney General would seem to have an edge over Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

But that isn’t to say Democrats were ready to relax as polls closed across the state because the stakes could not be higher, nor the differences between the candidates more clear.

Mastriano, an U.S. Army veteran who rose to the rank of colonel in military intelligence, has yet to serve a full term in the state Senate. Prior to this year, he was little known outside a circle of conservatives who refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 election. He notably attended the Jan. 6 insurrection himself, and he paid for buses to bring other Trump supporters to Washington. He raised his profile even higher through social media chats and such efforts as a hearing that included election deniers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis – who became a Mastriano campaign advisor .

Mastriano also has been a hardliner in opposing abortion rights, and he’s been tied to Christian Nationalists, who believe the country should be led by Christians. Mastriano has resisted that label, but he’s been dogged by an early campaign decision to associate with Gab , a social media site used by the Tree of Life shooter, and other ties to far-right Christian personalities.

Some Republican leaders sought to head off his nomination because of philosophical differences or the fear that his hardline positions would cost the GOP a chance to lead a politically crucial state in an election year that favors Republicans. But Mastriano’s appeal to the base – combined with ongoing support from Donald Trump – carried him through a hotly contested primary .

By contrast to Mastriano’s sudden emergence as a GOP standard bearer, Shapiro is a political juggernaut. His rise to be his party’s gubernatorial nominee has felt inevitable – and not just because he faced no opposition in the Democratic primary.

His successful 2016 and 2020 campaigns for attorney general were bright spots for Democrats in the tumultuous Trump era, and his political resume included stints in the state House and as a Montgomery County Commissioner. As attorney general, he took on the Trump administration in fights sure to endear him with Democrats – as in cases to defend Obamacare or reverse Trump’s immigration policies. But his office also waded into battles that were less partisan, such as a court fight to prevent health care giants UPMC and Highmark from denying access to each other’s patients .

Shapiro is an avowed liberal on social issues such as abortion and LGBT rights, and his campaign has stressed the importance of union rights while also opening opportunities to working people without college degrees.

Still, he has at times left more progressive elements in his own party cold: He has been more cautious than some Democrats about criminal justice reforms, and for example, he has said he would rethink a landmark decision by the Wolf Administration to enter into a multistate compact to limit carbon emissions. Stylistically, his campaign has had few of the viral moments enjoyed repeatedly by the Democrats’ other statewide nominee, U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. But polls have shown him ahead of Mastriano throughout the campaign.

Throughout the general election, Mastriano has sought to fault Shapiro for defending Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision early in the COVID-19 crises to shut down businesses. (Shapiro has said he did not personally support those policies but was obliged to defend them as the state’s top lawyer.)

Mastriano also blamed Shapiro for a spike in crime rates that followed the pandemic. But his ability to do so was hurt by anemic fundraising, a lack of support from national Republican groups and a general refusal to talk to any but right-leaning media outlets.

Shapiro, meanwhile, has routinely described Mastriano as “dangerous” and an extremist who would jeopardize decades of progress and the integrity of future elections.

Prognosticators almost universally expect the state legislature to remain firmly in Republican hands, so a Shapiro win would mean a continuation of the divided government Pennsylvania has had for the past eight years under Gov. Tom Wolf. But Democrats may well count that as a win because a Mastriano win would consolidate Republican control and allow them to advance sweeping changes across the board – and not least to election and labor law, as well as abortion rights.

