© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Mike Stack announces intentions to run for mayor, says Philadelphia Democratic Party leader

By Tom MacDonald | WHYY
Published January 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
former pennsylvania lt gov mike stack.jpg
Tom MacDonald
/
WHYY
Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Mike Stack.

The race for mayor of Philadelphia is apparently expanding, again.

Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady has confirmed former Lt. Governor Mike Stack made his intentions of joining the mayoral race known during a meeting of party leadership.

“Stack announced,” Brady said. “He didn’t announce it to the public but he announced to us [party ward leaders and committee people], he said he’s running for mayor.”

Stack served in the Pennsylvania Senate from 2001 until 2015, and he was also a ward leader overseeing party activity in Northeast Philadelphia’s 58th Ward.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Stay on top of election news from WESA's political reporters — delivered fresh to your inbox every weekday morning.

He ran for lieutenant governor during Gov. Tom Wolf’s first term of office and won. While in office, he had a very public dispute with his staff and differed in managerial style with Wolf. Stack at one point even made an online apology for “saying things in anger.”

He lost the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor to now-U.S. Senator John Fetterman in 2018.

Stack entered a race for Philadelphia City Council in 2019, but withdrew after drawing a bad ballot position in a crowded field.

At one point he actually tried his hand at standup comedy, and put an advertisement on backstage.com as “Michael J Stack aka Honorable Governor Stack aka Mikey Stacks.”

Brady also confirmed rumors that State Senator Vincent Hughes is taking a serious look at the packed field of candidates who will run for the city’s top executive position.

“Vince Hughes, I talked to, my senator, he said he’s not made up his mind yet, and he’s looking at it. We’ll see what happens.”

Brady said the city party will not make any endorsement in the race for mayor, leaving the choice to individual ward leaders to support the candidate of their choice.

Read more from our partners, WHYY.

Tags
Politics & Government Top Story
Tom MacDonald | WHYY
See stories by Tom MacDonald | WHYY
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More