State Senate election in north central Pa. the first of four contests in the next few weeks

Voters in north central Pennsylvania are selecting a new state senator today. They are the first to cast ballots in a series of special state legislative elections – several of which will determine control of the House chamber.

The 27th state Senate district, which spans Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Synder and part of Luzerne counties, needs a new delegate to Harrisburg. Republican John Gordner had held the post since 2003, but resigned to take a job with Senate President Kim Ward.

Vying for his place is Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver, a seven-term state House representative, and Democrat Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist from Columbia County.

Gordner easily won re-election the last time he ran. Voter registration data suggests the GOP has a two-to-one advantage. Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight. Results for Tuesday’s contest will be available on the Department of State’s website, and will be posted on individual county sites.

The Jan. 31 contest is the first of four special elections in the next few weeks: voters in three Allegheny County House districts will elect new state representatives on Feb. 7th in races that are likely to determine control of the chamber. More voters are registered as Democrats in each of those districts compared to Republicans.

Candidates in those Feb. 7 races include:

32nd House District

McAndrew and Walker face off to replace longtime Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who died last October at the age of 85. Results will be available here.

34th House District

Salisbury and Pagane both want to replace former Democratic state Rep. Summer Lee, who was elected to Congress in the November midterms. Results will be available here.

35th House District

Gergely is a longtime McKeesport politico while Nevills is a Navy veteran and business owner. They are vying to replace former Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis, who was elected lieutenant governor in the November midterms. Results will be available here.