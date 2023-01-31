© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

State Senate election in north central Pa. the first of four contests in the next few weeks

90.5 WESA | By Sam Dunklau
Published January 31, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST
Pennsylvania Budget
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his budget address for the 2022-23 fiscal year to a joint session of the Pennsylvania House and Senate in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Voters in north central Pennsylvania are selecting a new state senator today. They are the first to cast ballots in a series of special state legislative elections – several of which will determine control of the House chamber.

The 27th state Senate district, which spans Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Synder and part of Luzerne counties, needs a new delegate to Harrisburg. Republican John Gordner had held the post since 2003, but resigned to take a job with Senate President Kim Ward.

Vying for his place is Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver, a seven-term state House representative, and Democrat Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist from Columbia County.

Gordner easily won re-election the last time he ran. Voter registration data suggests the GOP has a two-to-one advantage. Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight. Results for Tuesday’s contest will be available on the Department of State’s website, and will be posted on individual county sites.

The Jan. 31 contest is the first of four special elections in the next few weeks: voters in three Allegheny County House districts will elect new state representatives on Feb. 7th in races that are likely to determine control of the chamber. More voters are registered as Democrats in each of those districts compared to Republicans.

Candidates in those Feb. 7 races include:

32nd House District 

McAndrew and Walker face off to replace longtime Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who died last October at the age of 85. Results will be available here.

34th House District

Salisbury and Pagane both want to replace former Democratic state Rep. Summer Lee, who was elected to Congress in the November midterms. Results will be available here.

35th House District 

Gergely is a longtime McKeesport politico while Nevills is a Navy veteran and business owner. They are vying to replace former Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis, who was elected lieutenant governor in the November midterms. Results will be available here.

Tags
Politics & Government Top Story
Sam Dunklau
Sam Dunklau reports on Harrisburg for WESA and Pennsylvania's other public radio stations. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
See stories by Sam Dunklau
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More