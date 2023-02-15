© 2023 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government

Pennsylvania Sen. Casey undergoes prostate cancer surgery

By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST
bob_casey_2018_campaign.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
AP

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania underwent surgery for prostate cancer on Tuesday; it was successful and he expects to return to a “normal schedule” after recovery, his office said.

“His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the Senator should not require further treatment,” Casey's office said.

Casey, 62, said last month that he had been diagnosed in December and that he had an “excellent prognosis.”

Serving his third term, Casey has not officially announced that he will run for a fourth term, but allies say he is making preparations and they expect him to run.

At 16 years in the Senate, Casey is already the longest-serving Democratic U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history.

Casey is a key ally of labor unions and President Joe Biden. In Congress, Casey has backed all of Biden’s top priorities and forged a close relationship with the president, at least in part because they share the same hometown of Scranton.

