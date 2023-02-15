© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

PWSA lifts boil water advisory for remaining Pittsburgh neighborhoods

90.5 WESA | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published February 15, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST
Customers in the affected portions of Bloomfield, East Liberty, Friendship, Garfield, Highland Park, Homewood North, North Point Breeze, Shadyside and South Oakland no longer need to boil their water.
Screenshot
/
PWSA
Customers in the affected portions of Bloomfield, East Liberty, Friendship, Garfield, Highland Park, Homewood North, North Point Breeze, Shadyside and South Oakland no longer need to boil their water.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted a days-long boil water advisory for the remaining six areas impacted by an early Sunday morning power outage that shut down a pump station, causing low or no water pressure in portions of Pittsburgh’s East End.

PWSA says customers in the affected portions of Bloomfield, East Liberty, Friendship, Garfield, Highland Park, Homewood North, North Point Breeze, Shadyside and South Oakland no longer need to boil their water.

The agency had partially lifted the advisory for the affected portions of Morningside, Stanton Heights, Point Breeze and Swisshelm Park Tuesday after two consecutive rounds of water quality tests over two consecutive days came back clean.

PWSA completed tests for the remaining areas on Wednesday. The agency says the staggered lift was due to employees having to collect, incubate and test water samples from 29 different representative locations in each area.

“Since we were not able to obtain many of these samples until Monday, additional time was needed before we could lift this advisory per the regulations we are required to follow,” PWSA said in a release.

Although customers no longer need to boil their water, the agency recommends running taps for one minute before using it to cook or drink to bring in fresh water from water mains.

The searchable map below indicates where households were impacted:

Tags
Politics & Government Top Story
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro is a digital producer at WESA. He comes to Pittsburgh from South Bend, Ind., where he worked as the senior reporter and assignment editor at WVPE and had fun on-air hosting local All Things Considered two days a week, but he first got to know this area in 2018 as an intern at WESA (and is excited to be back). He graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 and has also previously reported for CalMatters and written NPR's Source of the Week email newsletter.
See stories by Jakob Lazzaro
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More