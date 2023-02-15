PWSA lifts boil water advisory for remaining Pittsburgh neighborhoods

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted a days-long boil water advisory for the remaining six areas impacted by an early Sunday morning power outage that shut down a pump station, causing low or no water pressure in portions of Pittsburgh’s East End.

PWSA says customers in the affected portions of Bloomfield, East Liberty, Friendship, Garfield, Highland Park, Homewood North, North Point Breeze, Shadyside and South Oakland no longer need to boil their water.

The agency had partially lifted the advisory for the affected portions of Morningside, Stanton Heights, Point Breeze and Swisshelm Park Tuesday after two consecutive rounds of water quality tests over two consecutive days came back clean.

PWSA completed tests for the remaining areas on Wednesday. The agency says the staggered lift was due to employees having to collect, incubate and test water samples from 29 different representative locations in each area.

“Since we were not able to obtain many of these samples until Monday, additional time was needed before we could lift this advisory per the regulations we are required to follow,” PWSA said in a release.

Although customers no longer need to boil their water, the agency recommends running taps for one minute before using it to cook or drink to bring in fresh water from water mains.

The searchable map below indicates where households were impacted: