Politics & Government

A dozen Pittsburgh neighborhoods remain under a boil water advisory

90.5 WESA | By Kiley Koscinski
Published February 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST
PWSA boil water adv_2-13-23_map.png
PWSA
A map of the areas impacted by the boil water advisory.

More than 6,000 households in portions of Pittsburgh’s East End and South Oakland remain under a boil water advisory Monday. According to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, a power outage early Sunday lowered water pressure in the following neighborhoods:

  • Bloomfield
  • East Liberty
  • Friendship
  • Garfield
  • Highland Park
  • Homewood North
  • Morningside
  • North Point Breeze
  • Point Breeze
  • Shadyside
  • South Oakland
  • Swisshelm Park

A pump station was impacted by a power outage around 2 a.m. Sunday causing low and no water pressure in some neighborhoods. PWSA said power was restored about three hours later.

Water pressure loss can allow contaminants to enter the drinking water, making it unsafe to consume. Citing potential contamination during the outage, PWSA has issued a “precautionary boil water advisory” to about 6,117 households.

Affected residents must bring tap water to a full rolling boil for one minute before allowing to cool and use. Tap water filtered through a home water filter or pitcher filter must also be boiled before use. Residents should brush their teeth with boiled or bottled water.

The searchable map below indicates where households are impacted:

PWSA officials also announced locations where residents can collect water from a water buffalo during the advisory:

  • Bloomfield: 477 S. Atlantic Avenue
  • Highland Park: North Negley Avenue at Bryant Street
  • Morningside: Morningside Avenue at Duffield Street
  • North Point Breeze: North Lang Avenue at Park Lane Drive
  • Shadyside: Howe Street at College Street
  • South Oakland: Dawson Street at Holmes Place
  • Swisshelm Park: Onondago Street, near Swisshelm Playground

The agency said it will continue taking samples of water to determine whether disinfectant levels are adequate. The boil water advisory will be lifted after two rounds of tests over two consecutive days indicate there are no contaminants.

Kiley Koscinski
Kiley Koscinski covers city government, policy and how Pittsburghers engage with city services. She also works as a fill-in host for All Things Considered. Kiley has previously served as a producer on The Confluence and Morning Edition.
