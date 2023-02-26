Was Donald Trump’s administration responsible for the Ohio train derailment?

This week, a Biden press secretary said former Trump administration officials were responsible for the East Palestine train derailment, claiming they loosened railroad regulations that would’ve prevented the wreck.

This isn’t entirely true.

During President Barack Obama’s administration, the Department of Transportation enacted a rule requiring high-hazard cargo trains to be equipped with better brakes that allow them to stop faster.

Trump said it was too expensive and repealed it in 2018.

The Trump Administration has terminated more UNNECESSARY Regulation, in just twelve months, than any other Administration has terminated during their full term in office, no matter what the length. The good news is, THERE IS MUCH MORE TO COME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018

The problem is – the train that derailed in East Palestine wasn’t designated as “high-hazard” and was already equipped with the automatic brakes Obama’s DoT pushed for.

So, the rule wouldn’t have applied even if it were still in place.