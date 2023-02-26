© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Was Donald Trump’s administration responsible for the Ohio train derailment?

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST
APTOPIX Train Derailment Ohio
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
This photo taken with a drone shows the continuing cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

This week, a Biden press secretary said former Trump administration officials were responsible for the East Palestine train derailment, claiming they loosened railroad regulations that would’ve prevented the wreck.

This isn’t entirely true.

During President Barack Obama’s administration, the Department of Transportation enacted a rule requiring high-hazard cargo trains to be equipped with better brakes that allow them to stop faster.

Trump said it was too expensive and repealed it in 2018.

The problem is – the train that derailed in East Palestine wasn’t designated as “high-hazard” and was already equipped with the automatic brakes Obama’s DoT pushed for.

So, the rule wouldn’t have applied even if it were still in place.

Tags
Politics & Government Top StoryEast Palestine Train Derailment
Robby Brod | WITF
See stories by Robby Brod | WITF
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More