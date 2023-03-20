© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Liv Bennett withdraws from county executive, county council races

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published March 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
liv_bennett.jpg
Jared Murphy
/
90.5 WESA

Allegheny County Councilor Liv Bennett withdrew from the race for Allegheny County Executive on Friday. She also ended her county council re-election bid.

Elections Division Manager David Voye confirmed her withdrawal and noted that her name will no longer appear on the May 16 primary ballot.

Bennett did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

On March 7, the deadline to file election petitions for the primary, Bennett was gathering her paperwork and filing fees up to and beyond the 5 p.m. cutoff point. Her rival for the District 13 county council seat, Democrat David Bonaroti, challenged her petitions earlier this month. The challenge noted that some material was time-stamped after 5 p.m. and alleged multiple defects including some invalid signatures.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Stay on top of election news from WESA's political reporters — delivered fresh to your inbox every weekday morning.

Bonaroti’s challenge took issue with only Bennett’s eligibility to run for county council, not county executive.

It’s unclear whether the challenge contributed to her decision to withdraw.

Bennett has served on county council since 2020.

Current County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is term-limited, but six Democrats and one Republican are currently in the race to succeed him.

Tags
Politics & Government Top StoryElection 2023
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More