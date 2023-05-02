Gainey to announce his nominee for Pittsburgh police chief Wednesday

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is expected to announce his nominee for the city’s next police chief Wednesday, nearly a year after the previous chief announced his plan to retire.

Former Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert hung up his badge last July to launch an anti-gun violence foundation. Thomas Stangrecki has served as acting chief for nearly 10 months.

Officials within the Gainey administration have said they didn’t want to rush the process to fill the key public safety position. The city hired California-based professional consulting firm Public Sector Search & Consulting to assist in the search. City officials also enlisted police union representatives and community members to offer their input about the finalists.

“We wanted to make sure that each one of them had time to sit down and talk to the next chief and be able to discuss their priorities,” Gainey told WESA’s The Confluence last month. “So that they can get a full picture of exactly … what to expect.”

City leaders had initially estimated a nominee would be named by the end of last year. That timeline has since been repeatedly pushed back up through last week when the administration said the city was still in “the final vetting stages.”

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office declined to name the nominee Tuesday. But sources previously told WESA the city had three finalists: former Pittsburgh Police officers Larry Scirotto and Jason Lando and former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee.

Scirotto rose to the ranks of assistant chief in Pittsburgh before he left in 2018. He was appointed chief of police in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in 2021 before he was less than a year later. The city accused Scirotto of using discriminatory hiring practices that favored non-white candidates. In a lawsuit filed in March against the city, Scirotto claims he was wrongfully terminated.

Jason Lando was an officer in Pittsburgh for nearly two decades and previously served as the Zone 5 commander. He is currently the chief of police in Frederick, Md. Lando has told multiple news outlets that he hasn’t received word from the city about his status as a contender for the job.

Some city leaders raised concerns about a third candidate for the job, former Boise chief Ryan Lee. He resigned his position in Idaho at the request of the city’s mayor.

That request came after Lee seriously injured a sergeant in the department during a staff meeting, according to the Idaho Statesman newspaper. A lawsuit filed by the sergeant claims Lee broke his neck. Ultimately an investigation determined there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Lee on felony charges “beyond a reasonable doubt.” A North Idaho prosecuting attorney described it as a "close call" to the local outlet, BoiseDev.

Before coming to Idaho, Lee served two decades with the Portland Police Bureau.

Regardless of who Gainey nominates Wednesday, Pittsburgh City Council has pledged a rigorous public review. Council must approve the mayor’s nominee, though Gainey could appoint his pick as an interim chief until that vote takes place.

City Council president Theresa Kail Smith expressed concerns last month about the controversy surrounding two of the candidates. She hesitated to comment directly about Scirotto’s firing or Lee’s resignation but said council will hold a public interview with the nominee and consider whether to schedule a public hearing before taking a vote.

But Kail Smith also stressed that she has confidence in the Gainey administration’s ability to select a good candidate and willingness to work through concerns with members of council.

“If there are serious and significant issues with any appointment, we will always go over and work with the administration to try to get to a place where we're all good,” Kail Smith said.