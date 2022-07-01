Police Chief Scott Schubert retires after nearly 30 years with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

After spending nearly three decades as a Pittsburgh police officer, Police Chief Scott Schubert spent his final day with the Bureau of Police on Friday. Following his retirement, he’ll start a new position next week with the FBI.

Schubert was named police chief by then-Mayor Bill Peduto in 2017 and served in that role for the first six months of Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration. On Tuesday, he will take over as a section chief overseeing the Global Law Enforcement Support Section at the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

In a statement, Schubert said he felt “enormous gratitude” for his time with the Bureau of Police and wished his fellow officers well.

“The experiences I've had while on the force have shaped me for life. There are people and calls I will never forget,” he said.

“This is not an ordinary job. Every day police officers work closely with people who are often experiencing one of the worst days of their lives. We must always be there for them without fail and without question,” he added. “Working for — and with — the community is one of the things I will miss the most.”

When Schubert announced his retirement in May, Mayor Ed Gainey promised to launch a national search with community input for his replacement.

Deputy Chief Tom Stangrecki will fill in as acting chief until a permanent replacement is found.

