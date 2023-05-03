New poll shows Innamorato vaulting to lead in county executive race

A new survey from Pittsburgh Works Together, a consortium of business interests and building trades unions, shows that state Rep. Sara Innamorato has vaulted to the lead in the race for Allegheny County Executive.

Innamorato has the backing of 32% of registered Democrats likely to vote in the May 16 primary, the survey of 400 voters by Virginia-based Public Opinion Strategies shows.

County Treasurer John Weinstein and Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb are tied at 20% support, with 18% of Democratic voters still undecided. The poll has a margin of error of 4.9%.

The numbers show impressive gains from an earlier Pittsburgh Works Together poll conducted a month ago in which Innamorato finished third.

That polling data, provided to WESA, found that the Democratic primary contest for county executive was essentially a jump ball.

Weinstein and Lamb were leading the field at that time, polling support from Democratic voters in the mid-to-high-20s but within each other's margin of error. Innamorato was trailing with support in the teens — but more than a quarter of Democrats polled said they were undecided at the time.

But that poll was conducted before the race began in earnest, when only Weinstein had been on the airwaves. Innamorato and Lamb have joined the fray since then, with Innamorato's efforts being bolstered by progressive advocacy groups.

The numbers released today show that any Democrat would start out with a large lead over presumptive GOP nominee Joe Rockey in a general election match-up, the earlier survey showed. Rockey had little name recognition, and support for him against any of the three leading Democrats never broke out of the mid-teens, even among a cross-section of voters that included Republicans and independents. Still, Innamorato's general election performance was the weakest of the three candidates, thanks to her own more limited name recognition.

In a generic question about which party's candidate they would prefer, voters backed the Democrat by a two-to-one majority — an unsurprising result for an electorate that skews heavily toward Democrats.

That earlier survey showed that among Democratic voters — whose voices will matter most this month — crime and public safety were top concerns. But those voters also said they wanted the county’s next leader to focus on environmental concerns and racial and economic equity.

Pittsburgh Works Together polling showed that those topics, of particular interest to progressives and the Democratic base, were less important to general election voters, for whom crime and economic issues dwarfed other concerns.

The membership of Pittsburgh Works Together draws heavily from building trade unions as well as corporate interests active in manufacturing and natural gas, though it says its mission is to create “an inclusive vision of economic progress that embraces and respects both traditional legacy industries and emerging ones.”

Outside of its surveys, there has been a dearth of public polling data in the race — though candidates have carried out their own surveys and shared some data with donors and others. Political insiders in multiple campaigns have said those numbers, too, have shown no candidate even approaching 40 percent support, with one-fifth or more Democratic voters undecided.