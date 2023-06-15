© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Republican lawmakers want to replace ‘protection’ with ‘services’ at DEP

By Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania
Published June 15, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT
Pennsylvania Acting Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Rich Negrin's lapel pin at a press conference.
Jeremy Long
/
WITF
Pennsylvania Acting Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Rich Negrin's lapel pin at an April 14, 2023 press conference where the Shapiro Administration announced its commitment to fight climate change under a new EPA climate grant program.

Republican lawmakers want to change the name of the Department of Environmental Protection.

The state Senate voted along party lines on June 7 to rename the agency the “Department of Environmental Services.”

The measure’s sponsor, Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Lycoming) said a name change could spark what he sees as a needed culture change.

He said DEP has taken on the attitude of police, instead of working as a partner with permit applicants.

“The citizens of Pennsylvania are not the enemy of DEP but I think that’s kind of what’s happened,” Yaw said during a recent meeting of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

A grand jury report in 2020 found DEP was not over-policing but letting the fracking industry get away with too much. The report said DEP failed to protect the public from the health effects of fracking and were unprepared for the drilling boom that started about 15 years ago.

Republicans in the legislature have for years criticized DEP for slow permit processing. DEP says it has sped up permitting times, but many applications are submitted without all the necessary information.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Care about the environment? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll send you Pittsburgh's top news, every weekday morning.

Yaw’s bill wouldn’t change DEP’s oversight responsibilities or enforcement powers.

David Hess, a former DEP Secretary under Republican governors Tom Ridge and Mark Schweiker, said the mission of the department is protection.

“That doesn’t mean that they can’t have an efficient and effective permit process. That doesn’t mean they should have an unfair enforcement process,” he said.

Hess noted lawmakers have not been publicly discussing proposed solutions, such as Acting DEP Secretary Rich Negrin’s plan for improving permitting.

Hess said any problems within the agency won’t be fixed with a name change.

“This is nothing more than a dog whistle,” he said.

Executive director of PennEnvironment David Masur said on one hand, “what’s in a name?” But, on the other hand, he said, lawmakers are supposed to tackle the serious issues facing the state.

He called the timing of the vote “tone-deaf.”

“While the continent was literally on fire and Pennsylvanians were suffering some of the worst air pollution days on record from smoke and air pollution from wildfires in Canada, Republicans in Harrisburg were fiddling around with titles of state agencies instead of proposing solutions to the climate crisis that’s contributing to these catastrophic events,” Masur said.

News from WESA
  1. Pa. budget 2023: How a landmark school funding lawsuit is shaping negotiations
  2. Why some lawmakers think this will be the year Pa. raises its minimum wage
  3. County executive vetoes wage increase for Allegheny County employees

Hess said the bill shows some lawmakers are more interested in “window-dressing” than finding solutions to real environmental issues, like recent failures at natural gas sites.

Information submitted to DEP shows multiple problems in Washington County in the span of several days in December. There was a 10,000 gallon spill of natural gas liquids and contaminated water at the Imperial Compressor Station, owned by MarkWest Liberty Midstream & Resource. Energy Transfer reported a 9½-hour uncontrolled release of pollutants from its Revolution Cryogenic Natural Gas Processing Plant during a Christmas Day explosion and fire. And the CNX Oak Springs Natural Gas Pipeline Pigging Station released an estimated 1.1 million cubic feet of natural gas and hazardous air pollutants because of a malfunction.

A request for comment on the bill from industry groups was not returned.

The bill is now in the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, chaired by Rep. Greg Vitali (D-Delaware.)

“I think the department is appropriately named,” Vitali said in an email.

The Shapiro Administration opposes the name change.

Masur and Hess said the forthcoming budget, due at the end of June, should show how the legislature and administration could move forward on environmental policy.

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among WESA, The Allegheny Front, WITF and WHYY.

Tags
Politics & Government Top Story
Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania
See stories by Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More