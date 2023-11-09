Innamorato transition team suggests new administration’s priorities for Allegheny County

Allegheny County Executive-elect Sara Innamorato announced her transition team Wednesday morning. She said the group will be tasked with recruiting new county leaders and creating the “most inclusive community engagement effort” in county history.

“We’re not wasting a minute getting to work for Allegheny County and I’m thrilled to be setting the foundation for my administration immediately,” Innamorato said in a statement. “This diverse and brilliant transition team … represents the best of what Allegheny County has to offer.”

The move came one day after Innamorato won her race against Republican Joe Rockey, and the team roster includes a number of interest groups as well as some Innamorato allies.

Transition team members include four union representatives, whose members include county government workers and SEIU Healthcare, a politically powerful union long allied with progressive causes. But also included are foundation, business and academic leaders, including executives from Highmark Health and BNY Mellon.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and state Sen. Jay Costa are also included, along with representatives from the offices of Gov. Josh Shapiro, both Pennsylvania senators and and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis will serve as honorary chairman. Innamorato has said repeatedly that she will seek to develop funding sources from the state and federal government.

A talent committee will focus on “recruiting dedicated and diverse leaders” to join county government. The committee will be co-chaired by Partner4Work CEO Robert Cherry, Carnegie Mellon University president Farnam Jahanian and PA United executive director Jennifer Rafanan Kennedy.

Innamorato said residents would have their own chance to weigh in on their needs and priorities. An “All in Allegheny” committee will coordinate community engagement efforts that will include a survey and a calendar of community events. The outreach effort will be co-chaired by Allegheny Conference on Community Development vice president Lauren Byrne Connelly, Pittsburgh Foundation vice president Michelle McMurray, and Casa San José executive director Monica Ruiz.

Ruiz is one of a handful of people on Innamorato’s transition team who also worked with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey during his transition into office. SEIU Healthcare’s Silas Russell, Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council president Darrin Kelly and Kathi Elliot, the CEO Gwen’s Girls CEO and convener of the Black Girls Equity Alliance, will have served on both as well.

“We want everyone to thrive in this environment. And in order for that to happen, there has to be some changes in policies and some really intentional efforts to make things accessible for everyone,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz added that she hopes the committee will establish an action plan to help guide Innamorato’s early days in office and hold her accountable.

Innamorato takes office in January.

Find more details on the transition plans at AlleghenyforAll.com.