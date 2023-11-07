Sara Innamorato claims victory in Allegheny County executive race, defeating Joe Rockey

Democrat Sara Innamorato will be the next Allegheny County executive, drawing on a two-to-one voter-registration advantage and appeals to Democratic unity on social issues to overcome Republican Joe Rockey.

The former state representative, who spoke often about the childhood hardship of losing her father to drug addiction, is now poised to become the most powerful local elected official in western Pennsylvania as well as the first woman to hold the county office. Her tenure promises to take county government in a decidedly more progressive direction.

The evening started inauspiciously for Democrats when the county dropped a sizable batch of more than 100,000 mail-in ballots shortly after polls closed. Innamorato posted a two-to-one margin — just above a 65% threshold Dems said she could ill afford to drop below.

Rockey chipped away at that lead as in-person results trickled in. But he didn't make up ground quickly enough, and the Associated Press called the race shortly before 10 p.m.

That news was welcomed at Innamorato's election night party at Mr. Small's in Millvale, where her supporters included Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, state Rep. La'Tasha D. Mayes, and other civic and labor leaders from around the region.

"Tonight is a special night because of you . . . we thank you, the first woman county exec of Allegheny County," said Gainey, who pointed to her past experience as a state legislator and the relationships she'd forged in Harrisburg.

Also in the crowd was David Fawcett, who'd run against Innamorato in the Democratic primary.

"If I wasn't going to win, I wanted her to," he said. "I think it's great [that] the county has a smart young woman leading it."

Fawcett acknowledged concerns that Innamorato, who served in the state legislature for five years but lacked executive-branch experience, was untested.

"But they said that about Barack Obama too, and he turned out to be a pretty good president."

Also celebrating Innamorato's win were members of the SEIU service-workers union, which supported her through her primary and general election races.

“The election of Sara Innamorato for Allegheny County executive is a historic victory for working people," said Matt Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania. "The right to organize and build worker power among the region’s largest employers was on the ballot this year, and voters made it clear that it is a top priority in Allegheny County.”

Rockey did not immediately concede after the AP called the race, however, and Allegheny County Republican Chair Sam DeMarco told Rockey supporters who gathered at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown hotel: "We always believed it was going to be a nail-biter ... there are a number of precincts outstanding, some very good areas for us ..."

The early results buoyed the hopes of Rockey supporter Carl Dozzi, a diehard Republican from Ross Township who said he has gotten more involved with politics since he retired. Waiting for results Tuesday night with other Rockey supporters at the Wyndham, Dozzi said he met Rockey at an event and liked him. That prompted Dozzi to reach out to the presumed Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in 2024, Dave McCormick, to ask for McCormick's opinion.

"I called Dave and said, 'What do you think of this guy Rockey?'" Dozzi said. "And he said, 'Carl, he's the guy we got to get in.'"

The winner of the county executive race will have some sway over county elections in 2024 through the elections board, but Dozzi said that's not why he wanted Rockey to win so badly: Dozzi didn't like the fact that Innamorato had once been a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Oliver Morrison / 90.5 WESA Diehard Republican Carl Dozzi threw his support behind Joe Rockey, the GOP candidate for Allegheny County executive, after meeting Rockey at an event and liking Rockey's message.

Rockey focused heavily on three issues throughout his bid: job creation, public safety, and a pledge to avoid a countywide tax reassessment. He offered a traditional approach to each, pledging to lure manufacturing concerns to the region by marketing its access to natural gas deposits and providing additional county police to municipalities in need.

DeMarco said he saw polls that showed that crime and public safety were the biggest issues in the campaign, resonating with voters even more than last year when several Pennsylvania Republicans lost races while focusing on crime.

And while economists say that reassessments are key to an equitable and predictable tax burden, recent history shows they can be politically perilous: Rockey’s campaign chair, former county executive Jim Roddey, lost a 2003 reelection effort amid anger over an assessment.

During the campaign, Innamorato said she favored a reassessment accompanied by protections for longtime and elderly residents against a spike in tax burdens. Her approach to public safety, an area in which county executives play a tertiary role, relied on addressing “root causes” through spending on human services.

But while the county is decidedly blue, Innamorato faced challenges with which few other local Democrats in off-year elections have had to contend.

While Rockey ran unopposed in the spring Republican primary, Innamorato fought through a contentious six-way Democratic primary in which the other top contenders, City Controller Michael Lamb and County Treasurer John Weinstein, feuded heavily with each other. But she emerged with less than 40% of the vote among Democrats, and building trades unions — who often skew more conservative than other labor groups — peeled off from the Democrats’ cause.

The Rockey campaign sought to exploit those divisions right up to the end: Rockey held a rally the day before the election with the Laborers union, one of his earliest backers in the general election and among the most generous in terms of financial contributions.

“We have a unique opportunity to elect a centrist who will lead us in a positive direction, or a far-left liberal who will actually implement things which have failed throughout the country,” he said.

“To keep working, to enjoy a good thorough economy that is thriving, we are for Rockey,” agreed Phil Ameris, the president of the Western Pennsylvania Laborers District Council.

Innamorato had much broader support among labor unions, including the backing of the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council, an umbrella group. Even so, Democrats found themselves playing defense throughout the fall.

They were badly outspent in terms of advertising: Rockey reported raising more than $1.6 million and climbing in the final days of the campaign — more than $1 million more than Innamorato. He was boosted further by an independent political group, Save Allegheny, that bought time on local airwaves as well.

Innamorato got a late boost from the Working Families Party, but that support took the form of campaign mailers — a concession to the fact that broadcast ads cost more for non-candidate political groups.

Some public polls showed the race within the margin of error, though Democratic polling generally showed Innamorato leading in the mid-to-high single digits once the fall campaign began in earnest.

Innamorato’s campaign arguably hit a nadir in the second week of October, when Hamas attacks killed hundreds of Israelis, including civilians, and the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America issued a statement criticizing long-standing Israeli policy towards Palestinians without mentioning the attack. Innamorato, a former member of the group, repudiated the statement and said she’d withdrawn from the group four years ago — a move that aggravated some in her progressive base.

That was followed days later by the announcement that a sought-after federal hydrogen hub program would largely bypass the region — a decision that some blamed, with little evidence, on progressive criticism of the fuel.

Innamorato sought to recapture the momentum by doubling down on efforts to unify Democrats by appealing to them on national issues, including abortion and election integrity. And she brought in Gov. Josh Shapiro, the standard-bearer for Pennsylvania Democrats, to cut an ad urging Democrats to back one of their own for the sake of elections next year. Shapiro struck a similar note during appearances with Innamorato on Saturday.

“Don’t let them fool you on the other side,” Shapiro told a group of labor activists that morning. Don’t let that nice, easy-going demeanor that the other side is putting forward fool you. This is a race about who is going to stand up for you.”