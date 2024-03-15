Pa. Dems, seniors angered by Trump’s comments about cutting Medicare, Social Security

Pennsylvania state Rep. Stephen Kinsey assembled several local senior citizens this week to protest former President Donald Trump’s comments on Social Security and Medicare.

Trump, who just clinched his party’s nomination for president, told CNBC’s Squawkbox, “There is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting and in terms of also the theft and the bad management of entitlements.”

Standing in front of some of his elderly constituents, Kinsey told reporters that people shouldn’t be surprised given Trump’s efforts to cut down entitlements during his administration.

“More than 2 million Pennsylvanians rely on Social Security and Medicare, and Donald Trump wants to leave them with fewer benefits and give instead tax benefits and tax breaks to his wealthy friends and big corporations,” he said.

Kinsey then introduced Pat Schogel, a retired social worker, who took the podium and recounted how she was diagnosed with a severe form of bone marrow cancer several years ago.

“I honestly do not believe I would be alive today if I didn’t have the supports of Medicare and Social Security,” she said. “It’s important, I think, for everyone to understand how necessary this is. It’s not what Mr. Trump has referred to as a Ponzi scheme.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth-oldest state, with nearly 20% of its population over 65.

Kinsey, a Democrat, took the opportunity to endorse the incumbent president, who just clinched his party’s nomination for reelection. The White House has made healthcare a priority issue this election year.

“We need to reelect Joe Biden because he’s a president who cares about people and making sure that Americans and seniors can continue to get the healthcare that they deserve,” Kinsey said.

