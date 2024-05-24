© 2024 90.5 WESA
Saturday is opening day for Pittsburgh spray parks, but not for city or Allegheny County pools

90.5 WESA | By Cindi Lash
Published May 24, 2024 at 6:45 AM EDT
People swim in the Ormsby outdoor pool.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
The Ormsby swimming pool in the South Side Flats.

Pittsburgh residents who are looking for a way to cool off this weekend can find relief at city-operated spray parks and playgrounds with features that spray water, which are set to open for the 2024 summer season on Saturday, May 25.

City-operated swimming pools won't be open, however — they're tentatively scheduled to open on Saturday, June 15, according to Citiparks officials. Opening dates for city poolswill be announced in early June after lifeguards complete training, certification and onboarding procedures, Citiparks said.

For a list of Pittsburgh spray parks and playgrounds with water features, click here. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

In Allegheny County, the wave pools at Boyce and Settlers Cabin parks and the North Park Swimming Pool are scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, June 1, the county parks department announced Thursday. Also scheduled to open on June 1 are the renovated North Park Baby Pool and Spray Park, and the spray parks at Deer Lakes and Round Hill parks.

The South Park Wave Pool will not open that day, however, because it is still undergoing repairs that include the installation of a new liner. Its opening date has not been set.

At North Park, the baby pool has been replaced, and the renovated facility now includes new shade units and water spray features, built-in seating, two water slides, and a zero-depth entry. Admission to the baby pool spray park is included in the daily admission price for the North Park pool.

Daily hours of operation for pools will be from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm, weather and conditions permitting. Season passes may be purchased online or in person. For additional information, visit www.alleghenycounty.us/pools

The Deer Lakes and Round Hill spray parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, weather and conditions permitting. Admission to spray parks is free.
Cindi Lash
Cindi Lash joined Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting in 2021 from Missouri Lawyers Media, a subsidiary of BridgeTower Media, where she began her tenure as editor and regional editor in 2018. Before joining BridgeTower, she served as editor-in-chief at Pittsburgh Magazine for four years, and as regional editor of local news startup Patch.com. She previously spent 20 years as a reporter and editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
