Pittsburgh Parking Authority’s new online permit parking portal is now live

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority’s (PPA) new permit parking portal is now live after the agency approved contracting with a new parking management system in January 2024.

Residents and non-residents can use the new site to apply and pay for parking permits without having to mail documents or go to the PPA office.

PPA switched to the new system, run by parking management company Blinkay, after the contract with their previous vendor expired this year. The authority voted to move to the new platform in January saying it would be more user-friendly.

The transition to the new portal took months. PPA didn’t respond to requests for comment but said on its website they “sincerely appreciate everyone's patience during the lengthy transition and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused.”

Though the new system is completely online, PPA noted that they still process applications through the mail and at their walk-in counter.

According to PPA, residents will soon also be able to use the portal to apply for variances, lot leases, out-of-service meters and other permits.