Biden Stumps In Western PA One Day Before Election

With Election Day less than a day away, former Vice President Joe Biden visited western Pennsylvania to make his final pitch to voters. After speaking in Cleveland earlier in the day Monday, Biden kicked-off a three-stop swing through the region with a mid-afternoon speech in Beaver County.

*This story will be updated.

“We’re in the homestretch now … It’s ‘go time.’ Tomorrow’s the day,” he told labor leaders and union members gathered at the Community College of Beaver County.

The Democrat also touted his historical ties to organized labor. “The one thing I’ve always been able to count on my whole career: unions. I know how to say ‘union,’” he said to cheers.

While Biden has earned numerous endorsements from organized labor, it remains an open question how many white working-class voters will back him, after tipping the scales in President Donald Trump’s favor in 2016. On Monday, Biden emphasized his pro-worker positions and faulted Trump for failing to negotiate a new COVID-19 stimulus package with congressional Democrats.

“He refused to bring Congress together … to provide for the families, the working families, because he thinks Wall Street built this country,” Biden said of the president. “Well, I’ve got news for him – you already know it: Wall Street didn’t build America. The middle class did. And unions built the middle class."

The former vice president went on to highlight his “Build Back Better” plan for the economy, which would seek to create more union manufacturing jobs. The plan proposes to offer tax incentives to employers that reshore jobs in the U.S. while also favoring domestic manufacturers in government contracts. Biden also pledges to invest heavily in infrastructure, largely with the goal of transitioning to renewable energy.

On Monday, however, he reiterated that his concerns about the environment would not threaten a major industry in the region. “No matter how many times Trump tries to lie about it, I will not ban fracking," Biden said.

Following his visit to Beaver County, Biden was set to travel to Pittsburgh for two drive-in rallies, one with Black voters in the late afternoon and another featuring musician Lady Gaga in the evening.

Republican President Donald Trump also included Pennsylvania among his Election Eve stops. He was scheduled to hold a rally in the borough of Avoca, near Scranton, around the time Biden was in Beaver. The president also planned to visit North Carolina, Michigan, and Wisconsin on Monday.

Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral college votes, has emerged as a critical swing state. It broke narrowly for Trump in 2016, after consistently voting for Democrats since 1988, when George H.W. Bush was elected. Biden’s visit Monday took place in two counties that became mirror images of each other in 2016, with Beaver County supporting Trump with 57 percent of the vote and Allegheny County delivering 56 percent of its votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump and Biden have made near-weekly trips to Pennsylvania over the last month – about a year and a half after Biden launched his campaign at a union hall in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

On Monday, both candidates’ running mates had also planned to hold multiple events in the Keystone State. Vice President Mike Pence held rallies in Latrobe and Erie, while California Sen. Kamala Harris was slated to speak at three events on the eastern side of the state.