Gainey Notches First Endorsement, From Activist Group One PA

By 20 minutes ago
  • PA House of Representatives

Days after entering Pittsburgh’s mayoral race, state Representative Ed Gainey is rolling out his first endorsement. Activist group One PA says it will back him over two-term incumbent Bill Peduto.

“One PA is proud to endorse Rep. Gainey, a proven public servant who leads with humility and strength,” said Angel Gober, the organization’s Western PA Director, in a statement. “We need a Mayor whose head and heart are with the hardworking people of Pittsburgh, and not with Executives looking down on us from the tops of the towers downtown.”

The group will hold a virtual press conference with Gainey later today.

Known as One Pittsburgh prior to a statewide expansion, the group has been involved in a number of progressive causes, including efforts to fend off privatization of the city’s water system and a bid to establish a “community schools” model in Pittsburgh that would prevent school closures.

Such advocacy efforts have at times put the group at cross purposes with Peduto, who is seeking a third term as mayor. In 2018, the group unsuccessfully opposed city approval of an expansion to UPMC Mercy Hospital without a robust community benefits agreement. Peduto argued the city could not use its zoning powers to dictate such terms.

One PA endorsed Gainey’s bid to return to Harrisburg last year, as part of a slate of legislators it supported. Their group's endorsement of him now appears to be its first endorsement in Pittsburgh's municipal races, though it did support candidates for city school board and county council in 2019.

In its statement Thursday, the group said it would mobilize its resources to back Gainey this year too.

“We have the historic opportunity to elect a powerful voice for the people and the first Black Mayor of the City Of Pittsburgh,” said Board Chair, LaSaine Latimore. “Ed has been a true ally and friend to One PA members for years, always showing up for us. We’re going to make sure that we show up for him.”

Tags: 
Ed Gainey
2021 Election
Local Stories

Related Content

State Rep. Ed Gainey To Challenge Peduto In Mayoral Race

By Jan 19, 2021
PA House of Representatives

State Rep. Ed Gainey launched a bid to challenge Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s re-election Tuesday night, issuing an emailed statement that said he was running “because I know that the working people of Pittsburgh need opportunities for good union jobs with a living wage and benefits, affordable housing, genuine public safety, and a city where we can all belong and contribute.”

Challenger Seeks To Take On Pittsburgh Council Incumbent In South Hills

By Dec 21, 2020

The dust has yet on settle on the 2020 elections, but politicos are already looking ahead to the municipal elections of 2021, in which the mayor of Pittsburgh and four city council seats are up for grabs. And already at least one challenger, Bethani Cameron, says she intends to challenge City Council District 4 incumbent Anthony Coghill.

Dom Costa To Run For Allegheny County Sheriff

By Jan 8, 2021
Sarah Kovash/90.5 WESA

Former Pittsburgh Police chief and state representative Dom Costa is running for Allegheny County sheriff.

“Our county and our country are in the midst of unrest and turmoil right now, and I believe that my life has prepared me to lead during these uncertain times,” Costa said in a statement.