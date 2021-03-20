Large Crowd Rallies In Solidarity With Asian Community After Atlanta Killings

A large crowd gathered in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood Saturday afternoon for a “Stop Asian Hate” rally. The local demonstration took place days after a white gunman went on a shooting rampage in Atlanta, killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Demonstrators surrounded the intersection of Forbes and Oakland Avenues, spilling into the adjacent roadways. The crowd appeared ethnically diverse and skewed young.

Crowd takes up whole intersection and more pic.twitter.com/9Rgr7ALdX4 — Bill O'Driscoll (@ODriscoll1bill) March 20, 2021

An organizer with the collective Thrash The State, who would only give his first name, Jake, welcomed the crowd. He condemned a long history of legal discrimination against Asians in the U.S., noting the Page Act of 1875 which restricted immigration of women from China, and the internment of people of Japanese descent during WWII.

Actress Sandra Oh also spoke during the rally. The Golden Globe-winning star of Grey’s Anatomy was in town for a film shoot and led the crowd in a chant of “I’m proud to be Asian.”





Sandra Oh “one way to get through our fear is to reach out to our communities “ pic.twitter.com/gI9FyKRCNW — Bill O'Driscoll (@ODriscoll1bill) March 20, 2021

Several young people spoke as well, including a high school student who said it was the first protest she’d ever attended. She said she and her classmates have been subject to harassment and abuse because of their Asian ancestry, and that she “had to learn to love my eyes and love my skin.” Another young person reported being called “Mulan” for much of high school.

The crowd plans to march to the Carnegie Mellon campus.