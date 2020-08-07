For Local Unemployed Workers, ‘It’s Really Stressful’ Waiting For Congress To Reach Stimulus Deal

By 21 minutes ago
  • With more than 215,000 jobs lost, the leisure & hospitality industry has fared worse in the last year than any other sector in Pennsylvania, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Industry.
    With more than 215,000 jobs lost, the leisure & hospitality industry has fared worse in the last year than any other sector in Pennsylvania, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Industry.
    Gene J. Puskar / AP

When Pennsylvania businesses shut down en masse on March 16 due to the coronavirus, Bloomfield resident Abbey Rideout lost both her jobs within a day. She had worked as a barista at Pittsburgh’s Tazza D’Oro and Crazy Mocha cafés, but nearly five months later, she’s still out of work -- and now she's lost a crucial lifeline that helped keep her head above water.

“I’ve never been on unemployment … And I’ve always prided myself on my ability to find work and do work,” Rideout said. “It’s depressing. But I would say more than that, it’s really stressful.”

Rideout said the additional jobless benefits Congress approved in late March made a huge difference for her and her partner, who’s also unemployed. Part of a larger pandemic stimulus package, the program gave an extra $600 a week to those who were already receiving unemployment insurance through their state.

Abbey Rideout was laid off from two jobs she held as a barista when Gov. Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania to close March 16.
Credit Courtesy of Abbey Rideout

The federal aid expired last Friday, however, so now Rideout only receives a weekly payment of $170 from the state. Congress has yet to reach a deal on a new stimulus bill, which has left Rideout waiting anxiously for more relief.

“Right now, I wake up at 6 in the morning every morning to walk my dog, and the first thing I do is listen to the news ... and try to hear if there’s any update,” Rideout said. “It’s really stressful. I’m holding out hope that a decision is made sooner than later.”

More than 800,000 Pennsylvanians were unemployed as of June, according to the state's Department of Labor and Industry. In June, Pennsylvania's unemployment rate stood at 13 percent, an 8.7 percentage point increase from a year earlier. Certain areas, however, are estimated to have rates around 30 percent, with predominantly Black communities in the Pittsburgh area among the hardest hit.

In Washington, Democrats want to extend the $600 jobless benefits through the end of the year. But Republicans argue that $600 is so high that it will encourage people to continue to collect unemployment rather than return to work. Economists have not found evidence that the federal payments, which amount to an hourly wage of $15 for a 40-hour work week, affect the rate at which people go back to work.

In the South Hills, Dawn Hale said she was eager to return to her job as a restaurant server in mid-June, even though the amount she makes in tips has declined sharply due to a drop-off in customers. Hale works at Al’s Cafe, a Bethel Park eatery whose owner is leading an effort to ease coronavirus-related restrictions on restaurant seating capacity and alcohol sales.

“I’m not even making minimum wage,” Hale said. But she jumped at the chance to start serving again. “I want to get back to work. I’ve worked all my life. It’s hurting my soul right now … because I feel like I’m not doing my part in society. It has hurt me financially, emotionally.”

Hale said that she burned through her savings during her first few weeks out of work, when she had yet to receive unemployment benefits. Now, she said, “it’s just hard to swallow that that $600 is just gone, because that was our cushion … We had nothing to do with [causing] this coronavirus, nothing at all.”

Rideout, meanwhile, said she does not want to go back to work. The barista acknowledged she likely receives between $150 and $200 more a week on unemployment than when she worked as a barista. But her reluctance to work is primarily due to safety: She does not want to contract the virus on the job – a scenario that she said could also leave her worse off financially, because she cannot afford health insurance.

"It would be nice to see other people again,” Rideout said. But “my big worry is that, if I do go back to work and I do happen to get sick – because any job that I would be a reasonable applicant for, I would be working with the public most likely – I would not only lose my job for getting sick and having to call out of a job I just started. But also my biggest fear is that if I do get sick … it will bankrupt me."

Rideout estimated she could get by for three weeks without more federal aid. And she said she has “mixed” feelings about congressional Democrats’ refusal last week to agree to a short-term extension of jobless benefits: Although she thinks the move might be an effective bargaining tactic, Rideout said she felt “beyond frustrated” that lawmakers have yet to strike a deal.

Cathy Martin, director of advocacy at Neighborhood Legal Services, noted that extra federal relief will help to prop up the broader economy. “People who are struggling,” the attorney said, will “immediately [use additional benefits] by paying the bills, buying food, and paying the rent, which helps the landlords, too.”

NLS provides free legal aid to low-income people. When COVID-19 first took hold, Martin said, the nonprofit was flooded with requests for help in filing jobless claims. Ordinarily, one attorney handles all of those cases, Martin said. But in the spring, the office assigned about 10 attorneys to a rotation dedicated to providing unemployment-related services.

Martin said that while they waited for the state to process their claims, some of her clients “were pretty desperate to make some money to feed their family,” and continued to drive for Uber or make DoorDash deliveries.

“People were really afraid to be doing those jobs that required them to interact with strangers," Martin said. "It was really, really wrenching to talk to people saying, ‘I feel like I’m risking my childrens’ lives by going out in public. But I have to feed them.'"

She noted that NLS clients often come from predominantly Black communities that have suffered the worst unemployment rates amid COVID-19. A model of census-tract-level data indicates that within the city of Pittsburgh, rates exceed 30 percent in Bedford Dwellings and in parts of Homewood and Larimer. Outside of the city, Duquesne and McKeesport appear to have experienced the highest levels of unemployment locally.

“My clients often have very difficult lives,” Martin said. “They don’t have much money. They’re pretty vulnerable to things that go wrong. And right now, the whole world’s facing things that have gone wrong. And so as usual, it’s people who are more vulnerable already who are the hardest hit.”

Tags: 
Local Stories
COVID-19
unemployment

Related Content

WESA Daily Briefing: August 6, 2020

By Aug 6, 2020
Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

2:54 p.m. - Douglas Anderson named to head city Finance Department

 

Condemn, Discuss, Repeat: Students Of Color Say PA's State Universities Don't Address Campus Racism

By Aneri Pattani | Spotlight PA 18 hours ago
Sean Simmers / PennLive for Spotlight PA

Ada Bailor’s time at Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been marked by a steady drumbeat of racism.

How Tropical Storm Isaias Is Connected To Climate Change

By Susan Phillips | StateImpact Pennsylvania 19 hours ago
Kimberly Paynter / WHYY

When Carol Collier checked the rain gauge in her garden on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the Philadelphia region, she was shocked by what she saw. 

The Partisan Conflict Behind A Quest To Purge Up To 800,000 Voters From PA's Rolls

By Katie Meyer | WHYY 20 hours ago
Matt Rourke / AP

It’s a worst-case scenario for a voter: You show up to your polling place on Election Day, give your name, but are told you’re not on the rolls. You know you registered. You know you’re in the right precinct. What do you do now?