Two Western PA Men Arrested After Attending Riot At US Capitol

By 1 hour ago
  • In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.
    In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.
    John Minchillo / AP

Two local men have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a Tuesday statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for western Pennsylvania. Jorden Mink of Oakdale and Matthew Perna of Sharon appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, the statement said, although it noted that the prosecutions will proceed in Washington DC.

Mink faces six charges, including unlawful and violent entry onto the Capitol grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, property destruction, and theft. Perna, meanwhile, is accused of knowingly entering the Capitol grounds without lawful authority and engaging in disorderly conduct.

In the days following the attack, Perna apologized for participating in the attack, the New Castle News reported. But the outlet noted that Perna also expressed hope that President Donald Trump would remain in office for the next four years.

The men are among hundreds who are expected to be charged for their role in the January 6 riot. Five people died as a result of the four-hour attack, during which rioters vandalized the Capitol and assaulted police officers.

On Tuesday, Scott Brady, the U.S. Attorney for western Pennsylvania, said his office “is working closely with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia to identify those residents of western Pennsylvania who violated federal law in our nation’s Capitol on January 6.”

“The charges announced today against Jorden Mink and Matthew Perna are the result of this collaboration,” Brady said. “Together with our federal, state and local partners, we will ensure that our community is safe from those who would incite or commit further violent acts. Such criminal activity will be met with swift justice.”

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pro-Trump Extremism

Related Content

Pittsburgh And Pennsylvania Coronavirus Updates

By Nov 10, 2020

90.5 WESA is following the latest updates and COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

We'll be updating this post as we get information. Check back often for updates. 

New Zine Hopes To Connect Black And Brown LGBTQ Youth

By 12 hours ago
Susan Walsh / AP

Poetry, artwork and mental health advice are all part of a new self-published online magazine, or "zine" created by Pittsburgh-area Black and brown LGBTQ youth. Project Silk, a non-clinical community health and recreation space for LGBTQIA youth of color, recently launched The Silk Worm to help keep the community connected.

Pittsburgh Activist Says U.S. Capitol Mob Was ‘Like White Privilege On Display’

By , , & 8 hours ago
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

On today's program: Pittsburgh activist and CEO of 1Hood media Jasiri X reflects on the law enforcement response to the U.S. Capitol insurrection compared to Black Lives Matter protests over the summer; State Representative Russ Diamond explains why he believes districts should elect appellate court judges, a practice others say would reduce voter’s participation in the judicial system.

Pennsylvania Statewide Row Officers Sworn For 4-Year Terms

By Mark Scolforo | Associated Press 3 hours ago
Andrew Harnik / AP

Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor, its elected fiscal watchdog and the official who handles billions in state money were sworn in on Tuesday to serve for the next four years.