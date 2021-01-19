Two Western PA Men Arrested After Attending Riot At US Capitol

Two local men have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a Tuesday statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for western Pennsylvania. Jorden Mink of Oakdale and Matthew Perna of Sharon appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, the statement said, although it noted that the prosecutions will proceed in Washington DC.

Mink faces six charges, including unlawful and violent entry onto the Capitol grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, property destruction, and theft. Perna, meanwhile, is accused of knowingly entering the Capitol grounds without lawful authority and engaging in disorderly conduct.

In the days following the attack, Perna apologized for participating in the attack, the New Castle News reported. But the outlet noted that Perna also expressed hope that President Donald Trump would remain in office for the next four years.

The men are among hundreds who are expected to be charged for their role in the January 6 riot. Five people died as a result of the four-hour attack, during which rioters vandalized the Capitol and assaulted police officers.

On Tuesday, Scott Brady, the U.S. Attorney for western Pennsylvania, said his office “is working closely with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia to identify those residents of western Pennsylvania who violated federal law in our nation’s Capitol on January 6.”

“The charges announced today against Jorden Mink and Matthew Perna are the result of this collaboration,” Brady said. “Together with our federal, state and local partners, we will ensure that our community is safe from those who would incite or commit further violent acts. Such criminal activity will be met with swift justice.”