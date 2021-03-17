UPMC’s First Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic Offers Some A ‘Light At The End Of A Tunnel’

Hundreds of residents of northern Allegheny County, and parts of Beaver and Butler counties marked St. Patrick’s Day with a different kind of shot Wednesday. About 500 people received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic in the parking lot of the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

The clinic is the latest vaccine event organized by UPMC and the Pittsburgh Penguins, and UPMC’s first drive-thru clinic. Those who received the vaccine Wednesday were pulled from UPMC’s online waiting list.

Patients drove up to a registration tent to confirm their identities and information before pulling up to a station delivering shots. Then they headed over to a parking space to wait about 15 minutes for any averse reaction to the jab. Nurses were nearby monitoring the aftercare process. Many people could have completed the experience in about 20 to 25 minutes.

“It was pretty incredibly fast. It didn’t even feel like it happened. It was uneventful actually,” said Balajee Sethuraman. “I expected a lot more drama.” Sethuraman said he was relieved to get his first vaccine. “I think it’s a light at the end of a tunnel.”

Christine Centi said the clinic was faster than waiting for a cheeseburger at a fast food restaurant. “This is perfect. I don’t have to get out [of my car]. I’m happy,” she said.

While a main feature of the drive-thru clinic was speed, Susan Hoolahan, president of UPMC Passavant, noted that accessibility was another goal of the clinic.

“It’s really hard for our elderly patients, some of them have mobility issues, some of them are sick. This way they never have to leave their car,” she said.

The clinic offered Moderna vaccines and was operated by UPMC Passavant staff. Patients were given cards and appointment times to return to the sports complex for their second doses, according to Keith Lorenz, vice president of operations at UPMC Passavant. Lorenz said he hopes to organize similar clinics in the future.

The drive-thru clinic is the latest among a slew of new vaccination options popping up across the county.

Giant Eagle and Allegheny Health Network have held clinics at Heinz Field and PNC Park, respectively. The Allegheny County Health Department also announced new vaccine clinic locations this week.