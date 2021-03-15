Wolf To Lift Some Pandemic Limits On Restaurants And Bars In April

By Associated Press 36 minutes ago
  • Marc Levy / AP

Gov. Tom Wolf will expand more business and event capacity limits and lift a raft of long-standing coronavirus restrictions on bar service starting on Easter Sunday, giving some relief to one of the hardest-hit business sectors, his administration said Monday.

The announcement relaxing capacity limits on events is the second time Wolf has taken such a step this month as spring sports seasons start up and virus-related hospitalizations continue to decline.

The relief is still three weeks away, meaning bars and restaurants will still have to live with the current limits during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and the NCAA Tournament’s March Madness craze.

Those establishments can raise indoor capacity limits to a maximum of 75% from 50%, but must follow the state's social-distancing requirements, which include wearing masks except for when eating and drinking.

Going away are a ban on seating at the bar and serving alcohol after 11 p.m., as well as a requirement that patrons order food with their alcoholic drinks.

Other businesses can also move to 75% of maximum capacity, including personal services salons, gyms, casinos, theaters and malls.

For gatherings, outdoor events can start to host up to 50% of maximum capacity, up from 20%, while indoor gatherings can host up to 20% of maximum capacity, up from 15%.

Tags: 
Local Stories

Related Content

PA Attorney General: Gun Show Promoter To Bar 'Ghost Gun' Assembly Kit Sales

By Associated Press 1 hour ago
Matt Rourke / AP

The attorney general of Pennsylvania says the largest gun show promoter in the commonwealth has agreed to bar sale of do-it-yourself firearms assembly kits that officials say produce untraceable “ghost guns" increasingly popular among criminals.

Pennsylvania And West Virginia Men Charged In Assault Of Capitol Officer Who Died After Riot

By Michael Balsamo | AP 1 hour ago
Andrew Harnik / AP

U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer's death.