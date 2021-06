On today’s program: State Representative Aaron Bernstine explains the merits of a bill he introduced to make it legal to carry a concealed, legally owned firearm without a permit; CeaseFirePA argues such a policy would make the state less safe; an opera singer-turned-administrator introduces an organization to support local arts administrators of color; and a look at why the statues on one side of the Sixteenth Street Bridge’s have a patina when the other side does not.

