On today’s program: Joseph DiStefano from the Philadelphia Inquirer explains how the state’s Public School Employee Retirement System board has decided to change its investment strategy after underperforming for years and being the subject of federal probes; the National Aviary’s director of animal program and experiences recounts how Kodiak, the Steller's Sea Eagle, was safely returned after escaping his enclosure and living on his own for nine days; and a look at how the state’s assistive technology program is increasing accessibility to residents with 3-D printed tools, all while gaining hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers.

Listen • 22:30