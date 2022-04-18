What's at stake: The winner of Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate race could determine control of the Senate, and therefore it’s one of the most closely watched elections this year. The seat is currently represented by Republican Pat Toomey, who in October 2020 announced his planned retirement. Democrats see the seat as an opportunity to defend their 50-seat majority (with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris) in what is shaping up to be a good year for the GOP. The winner could provide a critical vote on a number of issues on which Democrats have struggled to unite themselves, including the climate crisis and voting rights. Republicans, meanwhile, want to hold the seat in order to gain control of the Senate.

Democrats

John Fetterman

Keith Srakocic / AP John Fetterman

Fetterman currently serves as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor; he was elected to the position in 2018. He lives outside Pittsburgh in Braddock, across from U.S. Steel’s Edgar Thomson plant, and he has said Democrats don’t have to choose between banning non-renewable energy sources such as fracking and acting to address the climate crisis. In 2010, Fetterman was elected as mayor of Braddock, winning by one vote. Bolstered by national media accounts of his efforts to reverse the area's decline, he served in that position until his successful run for lieutenant governor eight years later.

Party: Democrat

Experience:

Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania (2019 – present)

Mayor of Braddock (2006 – 2019)

Education:

Albright College (B.A.); University of Connecticut (MBA); Harvard University (MPP)

Links: Website

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: United Food & Commercial Workers Local 1776, United Steelworkers District 10, Pennsylvania Postal Workers Union, National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, United Rural Democrats. Others here .

Fundraising total: $15.1 million

Cash on hand: $4.2 million

Alex Khalil

Courtesy the Khalil campaign Alexandra Khalil

Khalil serves on the Jenkintown Borough Council in Montgomery County. She is an IT specialist and former small business owner. Her parents are Palestinian immigrants, and she was raised in New York and New Jersey. Khalil was a 2016 delegate for Bernie Sanders and has been a vocal organizer for and supporter of the Affordable Care Act.

Party: Democrat

Experience: Jenkintown Borough Council (2019 – present)

Education: Temple University (B.S.)

Links: Website

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Not yet announced

Fundraising Total: $17,151

Cash on hand: $1,719

Conor Lamb

Keith Srakocic / AP Conor Lamb

Lamb represents Allegheny County suburbs and Beaver County in the U.S. House of Representatives. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was first elected in a special election in 2018. Lamb's win launched him into the national spotlight as one of the first Democrats to flip a district that President Donald Trump carried in 2016. In Congress, Lamb has been a staunch union supporter. He also has advocated for lowering prescription drug prices and protecting Medicare and Social Security. Before running for office, Lamb served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice in Pittsburgh.

Party: Democrat

Experience:

U.S. House of Representatives – 17th District (2019 – present)

U.S. House of Representatives – 18th District (2018 – 2019)

Education: University of Pennsylvania (B.A., J.D.)

Links: Website

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, 14th Ward Independent Democratic Club (Pittsburgh), Philadelphia Democratic Party, Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee’s Latino Caucus, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, National Organization for Women PAC. Others here .

Fundraising total: $5.7 million

Cash on hand: $2.2 million

Malcolm Kenyatta

Matt Rourke / AP Malcolm Kenyatta

Kenyatta represents portions of North Philadelphia in the 181st state House district. He was elected in 2018 as the first LGBTQ person of color in the General Assembly. In Harrisburg, he’s advocated for affordable housing, racial justice, addressing poverty, and gun violence prevention. In his Senate campaign, Kenyatta often recalls his experience growing up in a working-class home and how his parents struggled to pay for health care and medications. He says those experiences inform the issues he’d prioritize in Washington.

Party: Democrat

Experience: Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 181st District (2019 – present)

Education: Temple University (B.A.); Drexel University (M.S.)

Links: Website

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: American Federation of Teachers, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, Working Families Party, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Philly Neighborhood Networks. Others, including dozens of federal, state and local elected officials, listed here .

Fundraising Total: $1.8 million

Cash on hand: $271,038

Republicans

Kathy Barnette

Matt Rourke / AP Kathy Barnette

Barnette is a pro-Trump conservative commentator on far-right channels such as Newsmax and One America News. She lives in Montgomery County. She lost her 2020 U.S. House race to incumbent Madeline Dean by nearly 20 percentage points. She often pushes conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and falsehoods about election fraud. Barnette has touted her identity as a Black Republican in the race.

Party: Republican

Experience:

Author and political commentator (2016 – present)

Education:

Troy State University (B.S.); Fontbonne University (MBA)

Links: Website

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Pennsylvania Leadership Conference, BlakPAC, Pennsylvania State Police FOP Pioneer Lodge #37, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, former U.S. National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn.

Fundraising Total: $1.6 million

Cash on hand: $260,942

Jeff Bartos

Matt Rourke / AP Jeff Bartos

Bartos is a businessman from Berks County and owns a contracting company as well as several real estate and development businesses. He was the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018 alongside gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner. Bartos and Wagner lost to Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman by 17 percentage points.

Party: Republican

Experience: President, ESB Holdings (2015 – present)

Education: Emory University (B.A.); University of Virginia (J.D.)

Links: Website

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, plus more than two dozen state and local elected officials listed here .

Fundraising Total: $3.4 million

Cash on hand: $2.4 million

George Bochetto

Matt Rourke / AP George Bochetto

Bochetto is an attorney in Philadelphia. He touts his legal victory in preventing a Christopher Columbus statue from being removed in Philly. Bochetto told The Associated Press that he also helped write the defense brief in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Party: Republican

Experience: Pennsylvania State Boxing Commissioner (1995 – 2002)

Education: University at Albany SUNY (B.A.); Temple University (J.D.)

Links: Website

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Fraternal Order of Police Philadelphia Lodge #5, the Italian Sons & Daughters of America.

Fundraising Total: $755,263

Cash on hand: $45,285

Sean Gale

Matt Rourke / AP Sean Gale

Gale is an attorney in Montgomery County who says he will fight against anti-Trump conservatives in Washington, D.C, and be “the exact opposite” of retiring Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey. His brother, Joe Gale, is running in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

Party: Republican

Experience: Attorney

Education: Drexel University (L.L.M.); Villanova University (J.D.); Temple University (B.B.A.)

Links: Website

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Not yet announced

Fundraising Total: $45,146

Cash on hand: $8,807

David McCormick

Andre Penner / AP David McCormick

McCormick stepped down as the CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, in January to run for U.S. Senate. In the early 2000s, he ran FreeMarkets, a Pittsburgh-based software company. Later, he served in the Bush administration as Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs. His wife, Dina Powell, served as Deputy National Security Advisor in the Trump administration. He is a U.S. Army veteran.

Party: Republican

Experience:

President/CEO, Bridgewater Associates (2009 – 2022)

Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs (2007 – 2009)

Commerce Department's Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security (2005 – 2006)

Education:

U.S. Military Academy (B.S.); Princeton University (M.A., Ph.D.)

Links: Website

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: National Border Patrol Council, Butler County Republican Committee, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (Pa.), former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. More here .

Fundraising Total: $11.3 million

Cash on hand: $1.8 million

Mehmet Oz

Matt Rourke / AP Mehmet Oz

Oz is best known for his long career as the host of his daytime TV program, The Dr. Oz Show. He has been criticized through the years for promoting pseudoscientific treatments that lacked fact-based evidence. He does support getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but he has also supported taking hydroxychloroquine, a treatment that lacks scientific evidence. Oz also has Turkish citizenship, which he has said he would renounce if elected. In 2020, he registered to vote in Montgomery County at his in-laws' home; he recently bought a home of his own there.

Party: Republican

Experience: Host, The Dr. Oz Show (2009 – 2022)

Education: Harvard University (B.S.); University of Pennsylvania (M.D., MBA.)

Links: Website

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Former President Donald Trump; Former U.S. Secretary of Energy and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry; former U.S. Secretary of the Interior and former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke (Mont.); Ted Nugent

Fundraising Total: $13.4 million

Cash on hand: $2.6 million

Carla Sands

Matt Rourke / AP Carla Sands takes part in a forum for Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, Pa., Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Sands served in the Trump administration as an economic advisor and as ambassador to Denmark. She grew up in Cumberland County and worked as a chiropractor after she graduated from college. After her husband died in 2015, she took over as the CEO and chair of his investment firm Vintage Capital Group in California.