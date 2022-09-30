WESA Candidate Survey: Anita Astorino Kulik and Michael Pendel on the issues

We surveyed Republican Michael Pendel and Democrat Anita Astorino Kulik, the candidates for Pennsylvania's 45th State House District, on top issues for the 2022 election.

About the WESA Candidate Survey: WESA sent surveys to all candidates running in competitive races for federal and state offices in our listening area, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Cambria, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

We have fixed basic capitalization and punctuation issues, but have not otherwise edited candidates' answers.

In the wake of the Dobbs decision, some state lawmakers believe Pennsylvania should ban abortion after six weeks, with no exceptions. Would you support such a proposal — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and identify other changes, if any, you would like to make to the state’s abortion laws.

Kulik: This is a very sensitive issue for many constituents. I have not found any of the offered proposals to be satisfactory. At this time, we must consider everyone's opinions and determine whether the law as it stands in Pennsylvania is agreeable to the majority of Pennsylvanians.

Pendel: Did not respond.

Pennsylvania's minimum wage has been set at the federal rate of $7.25 an hour since 2009. Do you favor state action to change the minimum wage? Yes/no?



Please explain our stance and, if you support a change, identify the minimum wage rate you believe is appropriate.

Kulik: The minimum wage rate must be changed to a rate that the market can handle, from the standpoint of workers and small business owners. The market has already been dictating wages, and it is important that our law be changed to follow this trend.

Pendel: Did not respond.

Do you support no-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and identify any other changes you believe should be made to state voting laws.

Kulik: The right to vote is one of the most precious rights our citizens have through our Constitution. We must make voting accessible to all eligible citizens. The world has changed, through technology, and we must change with it.

Pendel: Did not respond.

Do you support Pennsylvania’s involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which sets pricing for carbon emissions — yes/no?



Please explain your stance, and describe any changes you wish to see to state energy or climate policy.

Kulik: At this time, I do not support RGGI as written. The process has not properly gone through the Legislature as it is supposed to do. I do remain open to discussion on how to develop means of regulating carbon emissions, by working with existing industry and environmental concerns

Pendel: Did not respond.

Inflation is a concern for Pennsylvanians, and some legislators have called for either reducing or suspending the 58-cent-a-gallon gas tax. Would you support such a measure? Yes/no?



If yes, how would you replace the revenue to pay for State Police and road spending — and are there other inflation-fighting policies you would pursue?

Kulik: I have previously supported suspending the gas tax in Pennsylvania. However, it must be understood that this tax is used to maintain our roadways and that the problem with gas prices does not lie in the tax, but in the oil companies making record profits.

Pendel: Did not respond.

In the face of rising homicide and other crime rates, would you support requiring universal background checks for gun purchases? Yes/no?



Please explain your stance, and describe other approaches to fighting crime that you would support.

Kulik: Yes.

Pendel: Did not respond.

School funding in Pennsylvania is heavily supported by property taxes. Would you support efforts to change that system — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and describe the changes you would support to how public education is funded.

Kulik: For the good of our society, we all must support the education of our children. I would welcome an alternative to the property tax method, but so far any alternatives have been met with strong opposition.

Pendel: Did not respond.