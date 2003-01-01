Utility Deregulation Backfires in California, Nevada

In part three of a series on deregulation, NPR's Scott Horsley reports on how deregulated electrical utilities have increased the cost of powering the neon lights of the Las Vegas strip. Deregulation was supposed to reduce the cost of electricity, but in parts of Nevada and California, it's had the opposite effect. New power plants and transmission lines are expensive, and financial problems at some of the biggest utility companies have made it hard for them to raise the necessary capital.

