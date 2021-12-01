Orion Sun, 'Concrete'

Singer, songwriter and producer Orion Sun possesses a particular gift for making songs that practically glow with warmth and intimacy. For "Concrete," she taps into this energy with lyrics that depict a love so big and enduring, it can embrace a romantic partner, friends, and family, even stretching out to the ancestors on the other side. Over a smooth and synth-infused groove produced by Rostam, Orion Sun takes account of the many soft and intentional ways we show this love: holding hands, sharing songs on an iPod, and simply taking care of one another.

