What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: April 26-28

Grab your black and yellow and head to Pittsburgh Yinzerfest, or check out a performance of "Andy Warhol in Iran" — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Theater

Brent Askari’s 2022 play “Andy Warhol in Iran” was inspired by the artist’s 1976 overseas trip to take some Polaroids of the Shah’s wife, for a planned (and surely lucrative) portrait. Askari imagines a fictional luxury hotel room encounter between the self-described “apolitical” Warhol and a young Iranian revolutionary to whom politics is more than just a word. The award-winning play is on City Theatre’s main stage through May 12.

Theater

The expanded Pittsburgh Fringe, a showcase for imaginative live performances outside the mainstream, continues through Sun., April 27. The shows by local and touring artists and troupes run from pop-infused memoir (“Don’t Stop Believing: A Theatric Remix of the 80s”) and Shakespearean farce (“The Scottish Play”) to political satire (“I, Trump: A Liberal Fantasy”), dance showcases, a story slam and more, all at venues along the Penn Avenue arts corridor.

Festival

Pittsburghers who can’t get enough of Pittsburghing might want to check out Pittsburgh Yinzerfest 2024. This inaugural family-friendly “celebration of all things Pittsburgh” is four days of live music, chef demos and even stand-up comedy at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The event is presented by real-estate company Anthony Douglas Properties. The vendor booths and stages are open daily Thu., April 25, through Sun., April 28.

Music

It’s a big weekend for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, with two world-premiere PSO commissions: “Adgilis Deda–Hymn for Orchestra,” by Canadian composer Samy Mousa, and a new arrangement of Bruckner’s Adagio from String Quartet in F major. Not to mention two more Bruckner works, both featuring the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh … and a little something called Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, featuring the Mendelssohn and four guest vocalists. The three performances at Heinz Hall run Fri., April 26, through Sun., April 28.

Event

All these years later, and Art All Night Pittsburgh is still “no fee, no jury, no censorship.” Participants in the 27th annual iteration of this sprawling, grassroots, volunteer-run wonder simply bring their art — one work per artist — to this year’s venue, Lawrenceville’s Crucible Building, before 2 p.m. Sat., April 27. Visitors can see it anytime from 4 p.m. that day to 2 p.m. Sunday. (They’re not kidding about the “all night” part.) There are also live music and collaborative art activities and other live, on-site artmaking. Admission is free.

Music

Pittsburgh-based, Dominican-born soprano Zuly Inirio is joined by pianist Amaury Morales and percussionist Hugo Cruz for “¡Tumbao! A Celebration of Afro-Latin Music.” Inirio curated the concert which features traditional Afro-Cuban and Afro-Dominican music alongside works by Bor, Lecuona and more. The show starts 3 p.m. Sun., April 28, at Bloomfield’s First United Methodist Church.