© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Don't bore us, get to the chorus: The Playlist

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published August 4, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT
The Beatles (by David Redfern/Redfirns), Stevie Nicks (by Michael Ochs Archives), Chic (by Frazer Harrison)
Getty Images
The Beatles (by David Redfern/Redfirns), Stevie Nicks (by Michael Ochs Archives), Chic (by Frazer Harrison)

In the music industry world, there's a longstanding phrase: "Don't bore us — get to the chorus!" Perhaps said best by Dave Grohl while giving Tenacious D's Kyle Gass a songwriting lesson... "It's chorus, chorus... pre-chorus, chorus... verse (kinda), chorus, pre-chorus, chorus, chorus... chorus, finale, chorus... don't bore us, get to the chorus!"

And the songs in this playlist got the assignment!

Modern music can be adventurous, challenging and unique — and where the chorus comes doesn't matter. But today, we're celebrating the songs that hit you with their best shot, right at the front of the song. Songs from artists who knew they had something good on their hands and wanted you to hear it first. Songs that start with the chorus.

Copyright 2022 XPN

Tags

Music News from NPR
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
WESA election 2022.png
What do you want to ask the candidates for the November election?
WESA will be surveying Pennsylvania candidates for federal and state office for the 2022 general election — tell us which issues are most important to you.
Let Us Know

Load More