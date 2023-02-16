© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kentucky lawmakers look to categorize abortion as homicide

Published February 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky introduced a bill this week that would categorize abortion as homicide and allow pregnant people who get abortions to be charged with murder. At the same time, the state Supreme Court is expected to soon decide whether the state’s “trigger ban” on abortion after the end of Roe v. Wade was constitutional.

Ryland Barton of Kentucky Public Radio joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to explain the state of abortion in Kentucky.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More