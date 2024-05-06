© 2024 90.5 WESA
2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

By Anastasia Tsioulcas,
Ciera CrawfordEstefania Mitre
Published May 6, 2024 at 6:54 PM EDT
Bad Bunny and Zendaya
Angela Weiss
/
AFP via Getty Images
Monday is the Met Gala, a.k.a. fashion's biggest night, when superstars from across the celebrity stratosphere throng to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to fete fashion – and each other.

This year's glitzy gala hosts are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth; the price of a single ticket to the evening is a reported (and eye-watering) $75,000. The guest list is always kept secret — and there's a no-phones policy once guests step inside the Met's doors — but past attendees include multi-hyphenate stars like Beyonce, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

The gala raises funds for the Met Museum's Costume Institute. Unlike the rest of the Met's curatorial areas, the fashion department must pay for itself — and last year, the gala raised some$22 million.

Gigi Hadid.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Actress Gwendoline Christie.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Gustav Magnar Witzoe.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Each year's soiree heralds the opening of a new exhibition at the Costume Institute; this year's display is called"Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." It features about 250 pieces from the Met's permanent collection, including garments by Givenchy, Dior and Schiaparelli.

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from tonight:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Zendaya.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Lana Del Rey.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Demi Moore.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Karol G.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Adrien Brody.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Harris Reed.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Serena Williams.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Lena Mahfouf.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Taylor Russell.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Aya Nakamura.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Mindy Kaling.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Sabrina Harrison.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
T.V. personality and actress La La Anthony.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan Roth.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Jessica Biel.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Greta Lee.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Maleah Joi Moon.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Jeff Goldblum.
Theo Wargo/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Bad Bunny.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Wisdom Kay.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Bobby Digi Olisa and Laurie Cumbo.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Rebecca Ferguson.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Model Ashley Graham.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Lea Michele.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Lily James.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Alton Mason.
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
/
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Social media personality Emma Chamberlain.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Tags
NPR National NewsNPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas
Ciera Crawford
Ciera Crawford is a supervising producer at All Things Considered. She joined the show in October 2019 as the update producer who helps keep the show fresh for later feeds. Crawford previously worked at Westwood One News in Washington, D.C., where she worked as the overnight executive editor, and later as the morning drive assignment editor. There she wrote for anchors and hosts, assigned stories, pitched story ideas and edited copy, while producing special report coverage for big breaking stories such as the North Korea summits and the mass shootings in New Zealand and Las Vegas, as well as political stories including the 2018 midterms and 2016 presidential election. She is an alumna of Virginia State University. Outside the office, she enjoys sports (Go Celtics!), her four dogs and all things pop culture.
Estefania Mitre
Estefania Mitre (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for social media who works with visual elements to amplify stories across platforms. She has experience reporting on culture, social justice and music.
