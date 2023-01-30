'Artists in Residence' Selected for WESA and WYEP Music Creation

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, the non-profit parent organization of 90.5 WESA and 91.3 WYEP, has just announced the musicians selected for their innovative new ‘Artists in Residence’ program. Over 160 Pittsburgh-area artists applied this past fall. Nine musicians from the Southwestern Pennsylvania region will create musical compositions to be featured in the stations’ on-air and online content. The chosen artists will be showcased on both station’s websites, WESA.FM and WYEP.ORG, and their compositions will be heard by listeners across our region’s airwaves.

“We had a large number of excellent applicants, which really demonstrates the amount of talent that exists in our region,” revealed Brian Siewiorek, Director of Creative Services at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation (PCBC). “Each of the selected nine artists demonstrated a wide approach to music, spanning different styles and genres. I look forward to working with them all as they compose, perform, and produce their unique works for WESA and WYEP,” shared Siewiorek.

The artists will write, arrange, perform, and record original instrumental compositions that will be used as show themes, transitional music beds, and in other settings in WYEP's and WESA's on-air, digital, and video content. PCBC developed the ‘Artist in Residence’ program to help support the diversity of talent that is a vital component in Pittsburgh’s musical ecosystem.

This program is supported by a grant from the Hillman Foundation to foster arts and culture in the Pittsburgh region.

“For years, I have wished that the radio stations would be able to commission work from Pittsburgh musicians for specific uses on our stations and in our podcasts,” requested Siewiorek. “Thanks to this opportunity from the Hillman Foundation, we are finally able to do it,” said Siewiorek.

The submission window to apply to be in the next cohort of local musicians is planned for June.

WESA/WYEP Artists in Residence January - June 2023:



Lauren DeMichiei

RJ Dietrich

INEZ

Dutch Jordan

Andrew Muse

Daniel Ocanto

pvkvsv (pah•kah'•sah)

(pah•kah'•sah) Kirk Salopek

Cameron Warren

To learn about each of the ‘Artists in Residence,’ visit wyep.org/artists

Details about the WYEP/WESA ‘Artist in Residence’ Role:

‘Artists in Residence’ at WESA or WYEP can expect the following:



Assignments that will last approximately three months, before June 2023

Promotion of their work and of their participation in the residency program through WESA and WYEP on-air and online programming

Requirement to create approximately 10 musical compositions with varied moods and feelings

Delivery of finished, produced musical compositions in a format suitable for use on the radio or in digital audio content

Cash compensation will be provided for each finished and accepted composition

On-air and online credit will be provided (as appropriate) for their work

Why was this program introduced?

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting is seeking to elevate the profile of area musicians, to give them experience in composing music in a professional setting for professional applications, and to bring a new variety of musical voices to PCBC’s on-air and online programming: something distinctively Pittsburgh.

"This is part of WYEP's ongoing work to support the talent that makes Pittsburgh music so strong and exciting," said Mike Sauter, Vice President of Broadcasting at PCBC. "By commissioning music from area musicians, we can help more creative voices to be heard, as well as giving listeners a taste of what our musical community can create.”

"WYEP shines a spotlight on area musicians every day by playing their music and keeping music fans informed about local concerts," added Brian Siewiorek. "The ‘Artists in Residence’ program is a more direct way that we can work with musicians in the region to share their craft with a wider audience.”

To learn more about the ‘Artists in Residence’ program, visit wyep.org/artists.