Flyers Giving Out Free Tickets To Fans Who Get Vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT
Gov. Tom Wolf gestures at Philadelphia Flyers' mascot, Gritty, during a news conference encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in Philadelphia, Monday, May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

As the Philadelphia Flyers put shots on goal, they're pushing shots into arms.

The Flyers and Penn Medicine were scheduled to team up to offer COVID-19 vaccine to fans attending Monday night’s regular season finale against the New Jersey Devils. Anyone who gets the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will get a voucher for two free tickets to a Flyers game next season.

The city said health providers will be on hand to administer the shots in the main concourse of the Wells Fargo Center.

Pennsylvania and other states are contending with dwindling demand for vaccine. Places around the country have been offering incentives to get people to roll up their sleeves, from free beer and doughnuts to $100 savings bonds.

