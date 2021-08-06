Millvale Music Festival Returns With 250 Bands, 30 Visual Artists

The Millvale Music Festival returns at 13 venues Friday and 24 venues Saturday. After taking a year off due to the pandemic, 250 bands and 30 visual artists will showcase their talents.

Admission and shuttle service between venues are free. Festival organizer Melissa Mason says thousands of people are expected to attend.

“We're basically anticipating that we're going to triple the population of Millvale that day,” Mason said.

Mason said she’s excited for the art and music districts on Sedgwick and Butler Streets, where artists and vendors take home all of the profit they make. After a challenging year for artists and performers, the festival wants to uplift creators.

“The whole point of our festival originally was, ‘How can we get money into these musicians’ pockets?’” Mason said.

Mason said about half the venues are outdoors, and encourages visitors to wear a mask if they’d be more comfortable. She also noted there will be hand sanitizing stations at all bars and restroom facilities.