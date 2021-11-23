The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra earns two Grammy nominations

The nominations for the 64th annual Grammy awards are in, and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra was recognized twice by the Recording Academy. The PSO’s recording of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 received nominations for the Best Engineered Album and Best Orchestral Performance awards under the classical category.

The recording was conducted by Manfred Honeck, and also includes the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh.

Soloists Christina Landshamer, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Werner Güra, and Shenyang are featured on the PSO’s performance of Beethoven No. 9. Highly decorated Boston-based Mark Donahue of Soundmirror engineered the recording.

“This recording was released in our 125th anniversary season, and is a reminder that music is a great source of joy and healing, and a hopeful future,” said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra after the nominations were announced.

The Beethoven No. 9 recording is the PSO’s sixth to receive at least one Grammy nomination. The PSO has received 12 nominations and won two awards in the last six years.

The Grammys used a different procedure for selecting nominees this year. A popular vote format replaced the controversial “secret committees” that had selected the nominees in recent years. The change came shortly after the 2020 awards were announced.

The awards will be announced Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in Los Angeles.