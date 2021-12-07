© 2021 90.5 WESA
Carnegie Library workers reach tentative agreement on first union contract

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published December 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST
Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh main branch exterior
The main branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, in Oakland.

Some 300 workers at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh have reached a tentative agreement on their first contract as members of the United Steelworkers union, the union announced Tuesday.

The four-year contract would cover eligible works at 19 Carnegie Library branches.

In a statement, the union said that, if ratified, the agreement would provide “significant gains” in giving workers a seat at the table in library decision-making, as well as in workplace health and safety, pay equity for the lowest-paid workers, and affordable health care. A USW spokesperson declined to provide further details, saying the USW would wait until the agreement was ratified, likely sometime early in the new year.

“I’m so proud of every worker who shared their stories and fought for our first contract,” Kira Yeversky, a clerk at the Homewood library branch, said in a statement. “They displayed true solidarity, and I can’t wait to see what this next chapter brings for all of us.”

Library workers had voted to join the union in August 2019.

