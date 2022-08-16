© 2022 90.5 WESA
Style Week Pittsburgh returns as an in-person event

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published August 16, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
Style Week Pittsburgh
Juan Carlos Silva Photography
/
Style Week Pittsburgh
Designs by Lana Neumeyer will be part of the Kulture Fashion Show in Style Week Pittsburgh.

One of Pittsburgh’s longest-running fashion events returns as an in-person program this weekend.

Style Week Pittsburgh, launched in 2013 by entrepreneur Wadria Taylor, was knocked out of commission by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. This year, it’s back in its familiar form, with three days of events, including the opening-night Kulture Fashion Show at Studio Atelier in East Liberty.

The runway show features work from formal attire to streetwear by six local designers, including Melissa Charles, Eva Dixon, Celeta Hickman, Charlotte Ka, Lana Neumeyer, and Nathon Brooks’ Rebel Bred Clothing. There are also fashion and beauty-products vendors, a vogue performance and a dance party.

The evening includes a runway-walk competition open to all attendees. “People can hit the runway and give their best walk,” said Taylor.

Audience participation aside, the runway show is a valuable opportunity for designers.

“This is my first major fashion show, so I’m going to go all out,” said Melissa Charles of the North Side, who works under the name Melissasade Designs. “It’s good for me because of the experience. I feel like as a designer, especially in the fashion industry, you should be in all aspects of the fashion industry.”

Charles said she would bring 12 models to the runway show, outfitting them in original cocktail dresses and evening gowns.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Style Awards ceremony will recognize local businesses and professionals in the field. Style Week concludes with Sunday’s Business of Fashion Brunch. Presenters include keynote speaker Lesley Ware, an author and designer based in New York City; motivational speaker Shellie Hipsky; and Roderick Ramsey of Pittsburgh’s Bridgeway Capital.

Both the Style Awards and the brunch will be held at Downtown co-working space Emerald City.

A complete schedule is here.

Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
